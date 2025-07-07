GMA host jumps ship to rival network as future of show left up in the air

Two years after she and DeMarco Morgan were officially revealed as the replacements for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3, Eva Pilgrim is now moving to a brand new network.

The longtime ABC News anchor, 42, has been announced as the replacement for Deborah Norville as the anchor of CBS' television newsmagazine program Inside Edition.

Deborah announced her departure from the show after three decades at the helm earlier this year, delivering her final broadcast on May 21. Weekend anchor Mary Calvi has presented the show as an interim anchor since her departure.

© Getty Images Eva Pilgrim has been with ABC News since 2016

Eva has hosted GMA3, formerly GMA3: What You Need to Know, since May 2023 with DeMarco, also appearing as a senior national correspondent for ABC News. She joined the network in 2016.

Executive producer Charles Lachman shared in a statement, per Deadline: "We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of Inside Edition."

"She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take Inside Edition into its next chapter."

© ABC Eva hosted GMA3 with DeMarco Morgan

Eva will be the fourth anchor in the long-running newsmagazine's history, following Deborah, David Frost, and Bill O'Reilly, with the latter two at its helm from its inception in 1989 to Deborah's arrival from TODAY in 1995. Eva will join the show in the fall.

"Anchoring Inside Edition is truly a dream job," she added in her own statement. "I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I'm pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It's truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history."

Eva's upcoming departure from ABC News further throws the future of GMA3 into question, after several members of the staff were laid off earlier this year and the show received some restructuring. It is now known officially as GMA3, dropping "What You Need to Know," and several members of the GMA team at large are now working on the production side.

© ABC Eva will step in as the host of "Inside Edition" in the fall

While the aftershow's future was initially uncertain, HELLO! confirmed earlier that it'll remain on the air as usual (which it has done), with network chief Almin Karamehmedovic reassuring staff during an ABC town hall. It has since also moved base to the network's new offices at Hudson Square from its decades-long Times Square home.

"The Third Hour is going to stay with no further changes," a source close to GMA3 told HELLO!: "It is now a unified brand so the GMA crew will be working behind the scenes on GMA3 after the layoffs earlier in March."

© Getty Images Deborah Norville announced her decision to leave after 30 years earlier this year

Deborah, 66, signed off from Inside Edition this May with a final emotional comment, saying: "I am literally swimming in gratitude. Since I announced my departure last month, I have been floored by the response of my peers and by you, our viewers."

"I know Inside's been a companion to many of you," she continued. "You've told me you'll miss our daily visits. I'm going to miss them too…And so my thought is this: Believe in yourself when it seems no one else does, because you may be amazed where that confidence will take you. Thank you all, thank you so much. That's Inside Edition, bye bye."