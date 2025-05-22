Deborah Norville's journey as the host of Inside Edition on CBS has finally come to a close, with her final broadcast airing on May 21.

The 66-year-old anchor marked the end of a long and illustrious stint with the news magazine program, capping off a tenure that saw her named the longest running female anchor on TV.

After the main stories of the broadcast were concluded, Deborah ended the show by taking a few minutes to thank viewers who'd supported her all these years, her colleagues at CBS and, most importantly, her family.

© Getty Images Deborah concluded her run on Inside Edition after 30 years

Several celebrity video messages also played during the show as a retrospective on her journey, and it included sweet shoutouts from none other than her husband Karl Wellner and their daughter, Mikaela.

Karl and Deborah also share sons Niki and Kyle. The three kids stay out of the spotlight compared to their parents, although have made red carpet appearances with Deborah in the past and have shown their support for her decision to move on from Inside Edition.

© Getty Images The CBS anchor has been married to Karl Wellner since 1987

"Since I announced my departure last month, I have been floored by the response of my peers and by you, our viewers," she said during the closing minutes of her final show.

"I've stayed this long because you welcomed me and the stories that we tell. I know Inside has been a companion to many of you, and you've told me that you'll miss our daily visits. I'm going to miss them too."

© Getty Images Deborah's family members shared shoutouts in video messages for her final day on the air

Deborah reflected on her enduring TV career, which began with local stations in Georgia before she moved to NBC. She was made the co-anchor of TODAY in 1990 but didn't stay long, eventually taking time off for maternity leave and being replaced soon after by Katie Couric.

She found her way to Inside Edition in 1995, and spoke of being doubted during her early days in the business. "In my very first job in television, a woman I worked with told me I didn't belong there. I have spent the last 47 years trying to prove her wrong," the mom-of-three shared.

© Getty Images "I've stayed this long because you welcomed me and the stories that we tell."

"And so my thought is this: Believe in yourself when it seems no one else does, because you may be amazed where that confidence will take you. Thank you all. Thank you so much."

Speaking with People soon after, the former NBC anchor explained that move was the right one for the sake of her family. "It's the right move for my family, for my husband, for the entirety of our marriage," she explained.

"There've been too many times when my career had to come first, and I had to say, 'You do understand?' And [Karl would] always say he did. He said the right thing and now I understand," she says."

"What I understand is, it's right for me to be there for him and to do the things that as a couple we really want to do. So I am overwhelmed with gratitude. People have been so incredibly lovely, and I'm just incredibly grateful for all of it."