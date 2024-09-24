Great British Bake Off fans react to unexpected twist as show returns

The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens on Tuesday for its 15th season, much to the delight of fans.

Hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, 12 new contestants have entered the iconic tent as the first show kicked off with Cake Week.

And as ever, presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, were on hand to impart wisdom, with a sprinkle of humour.

The bakers were put through their paces as they were asked to make a signature loaf cake, followed by a Battenberg in the technical challenge. For their final challenge, they were tasked with making an illusion cake.

But there was a plot twist on the first episode as no contestants were sent home after former university lecturer Jeff felt unwell in the tent.

The New Yorker, 67, who has spent decades living in West Yorkshire and will return for the second episode of the Channel 4 show, came down with sickness after making a zesty lemon sponge cake, the first challenge of series 15.

Explaining why, presenter Alison Hammond said: "Welcome back bakers, as you can see Jeff is not with us at the moment, because he's not feeling very well, but hopefully he’s going to be back next week."

The coveted star baker award went to West Midlands NHS directorate support manager John, who triumphed during the showstopper with his illusion cake that looked like a pair of folded-up jeans.

The contestants then looked relieved as Noel announced that none of them would be leaving the tent on week one.

Dame Prue said at the end of the show: "Because Jeff couldn’t be here, we decided not to send anybody home. But there's also the fact that I have never seen such a bunch of great bakers, I didn't want to lose any of them."

Viewers shared the bakers' relief as they shared their verdicts on the new series on social media.

Writing on X, one fan commented: "So glad no one has gone yet. Don't want anyone to go next week either though, such a lovely group again. Can we just keep them all for the full series?"

Another agreed, writing: "Glad they all made it through to next week! Would have been hard to choose."

A third said: "Right decision tonight on #GBBO. Always thought no one should go home in the first week anyway."

The Great British Bake Off returns next week to Channel 4.