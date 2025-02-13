Happy Valley star joins new murder mystery series led by All Creatures Great and Small star

Channel 5 has announced the star-studded cast of its new murder mystery drama, Murder Before Evensong, which is adapted from the first novel of author Reverend Richard Coles's bestselling book series.

Matthew Lewis (All Creatures Great and Small, Harry Potter), who was previously announced as the show's lead, will be joined by a host of major stars including Amanda Redman (New Tricks), Amit Shah (Happy Valley) and Adam James (The Day of the Jackal).

© Channel 5 Filming has begun on Murder Before Evensong

The six-parter, which arrives on screens later this year, follows Canon Daniel Clement (Lewis), who shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother, Audrey (Redman). But when Daniel shares his plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is divided and long-buried secrets come to the surface.

Things take a dramatic turn when someone is found dead at the back of the church and it's not long before the bodies start piling up. As the police investigate, Daniel is the only one who can hold the community together and catch the killer.

© Channel 5 Matthew Lewis stars in the series alongside Amanda Redman

While Amanda portrays Daniel's mum Audrey, Amit takes on the role of DS Neil Vanloo alongside Adam as Bernard De Floures.

Meanwhile, Meghan Treadway (One Day) plays Honor De Floures, alongside newcomer Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures, Marion Bailey (The Crown) as Kath, Amanda Hadingue (Kaos) as Dora, Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives) as Stella Harper, Francis Magee (Kin) as Edgy, and Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial) as Jane Thwaite.

© Channel 5 Adam James plays Bernard De Floures

Filming on the show, which is adapted by Nick Hicks-Beach (Lewis, Midsomer Murders) and directed by David Moore (Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland), has begun in the West Midlands.

The full synopsis reads: "Daniel (Lewis) shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother - opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey (Redman) – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."

© Channel 5 Amit Shah plays DS Neil Vanloo

Reverend Richard and Radford Neville are executive producers for production company The Lighthouse, alongside Catherine Mackin and Don Klees for Acorn TV and Paul Testar, Channel 5's Drama Commissioning Editor.

Murder Before Evensong will air later this year on Channel 5 and Acorn TV worldwide.