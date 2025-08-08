Downton Abbey and True Blood stars' 6-part period drama is your next obsession

There's a new period drama coming to 5 this autumn, and fans of the genre will definitely want to mark their calendars for this one.

5 has shared some new images for its upcoming six-part series, The Forsytes, which is a reimagining of John Galsworthy's popular novel series The Forsyte Saga.

The story centres around the romances, family bonds and ambitions of the titular Forsytes, a prominent upper-class family in late 1800s London.

I'm personally very excited about this one. Not only is the show penned by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, who created the BBC's hit period drama Poldark, starring Aidan Turner, but it's based on Nobel Prize-winning material, which was last adapted for television over 20 years ago in ITV's The Forsyte Saga, starring Damian Lewis. It's about time the novels were adapted for the small screen again, and I can't wait!

HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, is a huge fan of the original 2002 series. "Watching ITV's The Forsyte Saga was brilliant, my family and I used to watch it together every Sunday night when I was a kid, and I remember the excitement of each new episode," she said. "The original cast was phenomenal - Damian Lewis, Rupert Graves, Gina McKee, Corin Redgrave and Ioan Gruffudd - so the upcoming series definitely has big shoes to fill. I can't wait to see what Channel 5 does with this new version."

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show. Plus, get a glimpse at new images of the cast in character.

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE What to expect from The Forsytes The series follows the lives of four generations of a wealthy family of stockbrokers in late 1800s London, with "desire, ambition and betrayal" at the heart of the drama. The synopsis continues: "Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation above all else, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will take over the family firm puts Soames Forsyte and his cousin Jolyon in conflict just as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of two remarkable women. "Ultimately, each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma –is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Meet the cast of The Forsytes The series boasts a seriously impressive cast, with BAFTA winner Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) set to play formidable Forsyte matriarch Ann, while Stephen Moyer (True Blood) takes on the role as her eldest son, Jolyon Snr, head of the family stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co., and Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) plays his bohemian son Jolyon Jnr. Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) portrays Jolyon Jnr's status-driven wife, Frances, alongside Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day) as Soho dressmaker and Jolyon Jnr's first love, Louisa Byrne, Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) as Ann's competitive younger son James and Joshua Orpin (Titans) as James' ambitious son Soames. Other members of the ensemble cast include Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron, the dancer whom Soames falls in love with. Tom Durant-Pritchard (Baby Reindeer) as Monty Dartie, James' son-in-law, Josette Simon OBE (Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy) as Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way Of Water) as architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) as lawyer Isaac Cole. Rounding out the cast is Susan Hampshire, OBE, who starred in the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga, a role that won her the first of three lead actress Emmys. She is set to play Lady Carteret.

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE Meet the creative team behind the show The series is penned by Debbie Horsfield (Poldark), while Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black) direct the show, which is produced by Sarah Lewis (The Long Shadow).

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE What have fans said about the show? It's safe to say that fans are counting down the days until the show's release and have expressed their excitement on social media following the release of the new images. One person wrote: "OH IM INTRIGUED. GIVE ME PRETTY PERIOD DRAMAS AND I'M IN," while another added: "Cannot wait for this. I love a good period drama." A third fan penned: "Wow wow exciting!!!!!!"

© Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE When will The Forsytes be released? The show will premiere on 5 later this autumn.

