Yellowstone star's new project – 20 years in the making

Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal are teaming up for Amazon's new comedy, Honeymoon with Harry, a film that's been in development for 20 years!

The Hollywood Reporter says Glenn Ficarra and John Requa will be directing the film, while Dan Fogelman will be writing the script. The trio has previously worked together in anthology film Crazy, Stupid, Love, which starred the likes of Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and Kevin Bacon.

Honeymoon with Harry was first touted as a project in 2004 and is based on Bart Baker's book of the same name, which at that time hadn't even been published; it was subsequently published in 2012.

With the film having been in the rounds for decades, other A-list names have been linked to the project before. Vince Vaughan and Jack Nicholson were once even touted for the lead roles.

© Getty Images Jack Nicholson was previously linked to the role

The film follows Kevin and Jake's respective characters, Todd and Harry, as they embark on a honeymoon together following the death of Todd's fiancée and Harry's daughter, Tammy Everett, two days before her wedding to Todd.

A synopsis on Amazon reads: "The emotional and hilarious story of hard-living Todd Cartwright who falls in love with Tammy Everett, a woman who literally saves Todd from himself. But Tammy's suspicious, overly-protective father, Harry, does everything he can to crush the relationship.

© Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images Kevin will star in the film as Harry, the stepfather-to-be to Jake Gyllenhaal's character

"Todd is not about to give up the greatest thing that's ever happened to him and goes to war with Harry. But when the unthinkable happens, the men dive into a physical and emotionally tailspin that threatens to consume them both.

"Todd decides to go on the honeymoon alone and return to his destructive ways only to find Harry at the airport with Tami's ashes which Harry intends to spread on the island. Reluctantly, these two wounded souls go on the honeymoon – both for very different reasons – where the enormous anguish consuming them causes them to react in very different and unexpected ways.

© Getty Images The film promises a bonding experience between Jake and Kevin's characters

"Though these two men hate each other, each is the only person who can understand the loss that the other has suffered. Todd and Harry are forced to recognise that they have one thing in common: they loved the same woman. And that bond causes them both to begrudgingly help the other overcome the gaping loss that has swallowed them and move on with their lives."

Fan response

Even though no teasers have been released, the announcement has caused a stir online, with one person commenting: "I was sold with 'Kevin Costner'. But then I read the writer was the one who made Crazy Stupid Love and now I'm so stoked!"

© Getty Images Fans of the two actors can't wait for the film

A second added: "Jake & Kevin together? This movie is already a must watch," while a third penned: "This sounds tragic and hilarious. I'm in."

A fourth said: "Help? Why does this synopsis actually sound fire? I will be seated (but then again, it's Jake Gyllenhaal so I'll always be seated even if he is in a movie watching paint dry for 2 hours)."

Kevin and Jake's future projects

Both actors have an incredible filmography and a large workload, with Kevin currently working on his four-part Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga. The first two parts have already been released to mixed responses, with the second two parts having unattached dates.

Jake, meanwhile, has three other films in production, with two due to be released in 2026, while the other doesn't have a release date. In 2026, the 44-year-old will be acting in The Bride, which is based on the iconic 1930s film, Bride of Frankenstein.

© Getty Images With three other upcoming films, Jake is incredibly busy

He will also star in M. Night Shyamalan's Remain!, as Tate Donovan, an architect who heads to Cape Cod after a diagnosis of acute depression and following the loss of his sister, where he meets a mysterious young woman.

His third project, In the Grey, is described as a thriller which features two extraction specialists who need to plan a route of escape for a female negotiator.