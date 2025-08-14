Viewers binge-watching 'superb' 6-part crime thriller: 'best show in a long time'

Viewers who tuned into Prime Video's new six-part spy thriller, Butterfly, have praised the show as "superb".

Based on Arash Amel's BOOM! Studios' graphic novel series, the story follows enigmatic former US spy David Jungan, whose life in South Korea is upended when the consequences of a decision from his past come back to haunt him.

It's no surprise that viewers have been loving the show so far, given its impressive creative team. At the helm is showrunner Ken Woodruff, whose TV credits include the critically acclaimed shows The Mentalist and Gotham. He co-creates the show alongside award-winning novelist Steph Cha, known for her Juniper Song detective book series. Plus, with Daniel Dae Kim leading the impressive cast, there's no doubt viewers are in for a thrilling ride.

Find out what viewers have been saying about the show below.

WATCH: The trailer for Prime Video's Butterfly

© Juhan Noh/Prime What are viewers saying about the show? It's safe to say the show has gone down well with audiences so far, who have been binge-watching the series. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Butterfly on Amazon Prime is a 10/10!!!" while another added: "@PrimeVideo Butterfly is the best new show I have seen in a long time. Must watch. I do warn you, if you start it, have time to binge all 6 episodes."

A third viewer remarked: "Binged it all today, it's GREAT!!! So much fun, I loved it," while another added: "South Korean TV wins again Butterfly on Prime Video, superb."

© Courtesy of Prime What is Butterfly about? The "character-driven" spy thriller explores "complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage". The synopsis reads: "The story centres on David Jung, an .enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for."

© Juhan Noh/Prime Meet the cast of Butterfly Daniel Dae Kim, who viewers will recognise thanks to his roles in Lost, Hawaii Five-O and Avatar: The Last Airbender, stars as David Jung. He's joined by Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Billions, The Big Leap), Reina Hardesty (The Secret Art of Human Flight) and Louis Landau (Rivals). Recurring cast members include Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appearing in guest roles.