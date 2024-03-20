Palm Royale: Plot, cast and how to watch

Set in 1969, Palm Royale oozes retro glamour. Led by Kristen Wiig, the 10-parter follows social climber Maxine Simmons as she attempts to win over Palm Beach's elite circle, led by queen bee Evelyn Rollins (Alison Janney). Intrigued? Here's what you need to know about Apple TV+'s stylish new series

Palm Royale – trailer

What's Palm Royale about?

"Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society," teases Apple TV+.

© Apple TV+ The series follows Maxine Simmons as she works to climb the social ladder in Palm Beach

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: 'How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?' Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong."

How many episodes?

Palm Royale is comprised of ten episodes, premiering weekly. So far the first three have dropped, so you can dip your toe in the water today. Episode four is slated for release on Wednesday 27 March.

Meet the cast

Palm Royale has a pretty epic cast. At its helm, Bridesmaids and Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wigg leads as protagonist, Maxine – a former Chattanooga pageant queen determined to make it in Palm Beach society. She’s also married to pilot, Douglas, played by Sweet Home Alabama and Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas.

© Apple TV Kristen Wiig and Josh Lucas star as Maxine and Doug

Asked about her character, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "We all have times in our lives where we wanted to be someone else and maybe fit in with a certain group. It always is more than just wanting someone to like you. It's always deeper, that need."

© Apple TV+ Alison Janney portrays the villainous Evelyn Rollins

As she attempts to climb the social ladder, Maxine finds herself up against the villainous Evelyn Rollins, portrayed by I, Tonya and The West Wing alum, Alison Janney. "Evelyn is stuck in the past and wanting to hold on to her fragile place in society and wanting to still belong and be accepted," Alison explained to The Hindu.

Of course, every queen bee has a band of followers, and among Evelyn's is Dinah Donahue – a socialite hoping to take her place someday. Played by Leslie Bibb, you may have seen the actress in Iron Man, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Love Life.

© Apple TV+ Laura Dern stars as activist Linda

Next in the line-up is Big Little Lies and Jurassic Park's Laura Dern. Cast as Linda, the character was once a part of Palm Beach's elite society before giving it all up and focusing on activism.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin appears as Robert, a bartender at the club who isn’t a big fan of Maxine. Fans will also spot Kaia Gerber as Maxine’s friend, and wannabe model, Mitzi.

Kaia Gerber appears as Mitzi in Palm Royale

Lending her star power, Hollywood legend and comedy star Carol Burnett rounds out the cast as Norma Dellacorte. The aunt of Maxine's husband, Norma was the true queen of Palm Beach before suffering a pulmonary embolism that leaves her in a coma.