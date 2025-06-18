Leslie Bibb reveals reason she will 'not' marry Sam Rockwell in insight into 18-year relationship

When it comes to her relationship, Leslie Bibb says, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The White Lotus actress has been married once, to investment banker Rob Born, from 2003 to 2004.

Since 2007, she has been in a relationship with fellow actor Sam Rockwell, and though forever certainly seems to be in the cards for them, marriage on the other hand, is not.

During a recent appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, host Jenna Bush Hager brought up a report stating that more women are "ditching" the idea of marriage, and that about "50% of women" think that marriage is "not important to live a fulfilling life."

Reacting, Leslie said: "Listen, you're speaking to the choir," before maintaining: "I love Sam Rockwell. I would put him in my pocket and carry him with me all the time."

Sam made a surprise cameo on The White Lotus season 3, which starred Leslie

"I love him. I do not want to get married," she declared, noting that she does "feel like we are married."

She went on to joke how in the beginning he would jokingly ask whether she was sure she didn't want to get married, but she always emphasized that it wasn't something she wanted. "He didn't want it either," she went on, adding that it's "maybe something about the way we grew up," and that "if it ain't broke don't fix it."

1/ 5 © WireImage 2007-2008 Leslie and Sam met at the Chateau Marmont in October 2007, while he was filming Frost/Nixon, and went on a date the following week. In June, they made their first red carpet appearance at the 2008 CineVegas film festival at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



2/ 5 © WireImage 2010 They both had roles in Iron Man 2, Sam as newcomer Justin Hammer and Leslie returning as Christine Everhart.



3/ 5 © Instagram 2017 Ten years into their relationship, fans thought the two might have gotten married when Leslie shared a photo of them on vacation in Italy and captioned it: "Buona sera...ti amo...night lovebugs xo-the rockwells."



4/ 5 © Getty 2018 Sam won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor, for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and in his speech, thanking her, said: "My beloved Leslie Bibb, you light my fire baby, I love you."

