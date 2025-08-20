Where is Amanda Knox today 14 years after prison release amid Hulu's new series?

After spending 15 years fighting to clear her name following a wrongful conviction in the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, Amanda Knox’s story is now being retold in the upcoming Hulu series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, premiering August 20.

Executively produced by Amanda herself, the eight-part "riveting" drama "balances harrowing stakes with surprising moments of humour and humanity".

© Getty Images Monica Lewinsky, Karey Burke, Grace Van Patten, Amanda Knox, K.J. Steinberg and Warren Littlefiend attend Hulu's The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox New York Premiere

The synopsis adds: "The result is both a nuanced tale about media bias and a testament to courage, hope, and forgiveness. It's the infamous story… you only thought you knew."

As true crime fans gear up to binge the series, HELLO! takes a closer look at Amanda's life after exoneration, her husband, and her children.

Where is Amanda Knox today?

© Oli Scarff Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia's Court of Appeal on September 30, 2011 Amanda's conviction Amanda was tried, convicted and later acquitted for the murder of Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old British student raised in south London. The language exchange students lived together in Perugia, Italy, in 2007. Amanda, along with her then-boyfriend, Italian student Raffaele Sollecito, and Rudy Guede were convicted of murder and sexual violence in December 2009. Following a four-year stint in jail, Amanda was freed in October 2011 when the initial guilty verdict was overturned. However, it wasn't until March 2025 that she was exonerated by Italy's highest court.

© Getty Images Amanda Knox has since written two books Career today Following her release from prison, Amanda completed her undergraduate degree in creative writing at the University of Washington. In 2013, she wrote a memoir titled Waiting to Be Heard, which detailed her traumatic experience. Amanda has since delved into the realm of podcasting and launched her show, The Truth About True Crime, in 2019. The podcast details cases in which people have been wrongly convicted alongside the media's scrutiny. The author was also involved in the 2016 Netflix documentary title Amanda Knox, with the project subsequently nominated the following year for two Primetime Emmy Awards. According to The New York Times, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Italy to pay Amanda an estimated $21,000 in damages, costs and expenses in 2019. Amanda published her second book, Free, in 2025, before taking on the role of executive producer in the Hulu limited series.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2018 Amanda's husband Amanda began dating fellow author Christopher Robinson in 2015 after they met at a book launch party. The couple had an intimate wedding in December 2018 to "simplify our taxes and insurance". "I don’t want to get married for the sake of getting married. My hope is that I have a partner with whom I can continue to take on the world ... and I very much love Chris and feel like he is my partner," Amanda told People in 2017.