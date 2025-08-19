Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer left feeling 'a little sad' during conversation with co-stars on Today
The popular daytime star has been working on the NBC morning show since 2012 and is a Third Hour anchor and meteorologist

Still from Dylan Dreyer on the July 21, 2025 episode of TODAY's 3rd Hour, her first since announcing her split from husband Brian Fichera© NBC / TODAY
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer is learning something new every day at work, and she isn't always happy with what she finds out! 

The Today star was left feeling "a little sad" on Tuesday's episode of the NBC show, as she discussed the latest headlines with her co-stars. 

Dylan and the Third Hour anchors were talking on the show about the new words that have been added to the dictionary. 

While Savannah Sellers and Brian Cheung were top of their game in knowing the meanings behind each word, Dylan and Craig Melvin couldn't keep up. 

Craig turned to Dylan and said: "Have you ever felt older than you do at this news desk right now?" to which the star confessed: "No and I feel a little sad about it." 

today show star dylan dreyer wearing a blue shirt © Getty
Dylan Dreyer was left feeling a "little sad" after a conversation on Today

Dylan is much-loved by viewers on Today for her down-to-earth nature and honesty. She shares a lot of her life with fans on social media - from the realities of raising three young children to the highs and lows of her busy job. 

Most recently, she told her social media followers back in July that she and her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, had decided to separate. 

Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Dylan is always learning something new on Today

The former couple have remained great friends and have appeared in several photos together since their split, most recently at Dylan's birthday celebrations at the start of August, where they were joined by their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, and Dylan's former Today co-star, Hoda Kotb, and her two daughters. 

The star's statement on social media regarding her split read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. 

Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been hosting without Sheinelle on the Third Hour© Today Show
Dylan with her Today co-stars

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate." 

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support." 

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera pose for a photo beside a white picket fence with their three sons, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Dylan and her ex-husband Brian Fichera have remained good friends following their separation

Dylan and Brian met in Boston while both working for NBC, and got married in 2012. They often shared snippets of their family life on social media, and admitted back in 2022 that they usually kept in touch via text message during the week as a result of their busy schedules.

