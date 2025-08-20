Netflix re-adds 'hilarious' 2004 film with major talk show host as lead star

Netflix viewers have been overjoyed as the streaming giant re-added the hit 2004 comedy film, Taxi, which stars Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah.

The film has been soaring up the streaming charts since it found its way back into Netflix's library, and currently sits in sixth place, ahead of Happy Gilmore 2, My Oxford Year and Bend It Like Beckham.

Despite being a critical flop at the time of its release, fans have found plenty to enjoy, with the film enjoying a 4.5/5 ranking on Google Reviews.

Fan response

Reacting to the news that the film was back on Netflix, one viewer enthused: "Wait Taxi back on Netflix? Love to see it."

A second wrote: "One of my favourite movies idk why but I love it! Always has me laughing! Jimmy is great in it and so is everyone else! Definitely worth the watch," and a third said: "Just watched it and it is hilarious! Love the casting, so many actors/singers you recognise. Great movie overall. Love it."

Meanwhile, a fourth mused: "Loved watching this movie growing up. Still just as cheesy as I remember it. Great way to spend my birthday."

What is Taxi about?

Taxi is based on the 1998 French film of the same name, and follows Detective Andrew Washburn (Jimmy Fallon) as he teams up with Belle Precious Williams (Queen Latifah) a talented taxi driver after he is demoted to foot duty.

The pair ended up working together to take down a bank robbery gang, which is led by the ruthless Vanessa, played by Gisele Bundchen.

Who stars in Taxi?

Playing the role of Detective Andrew Washburn is iconic American talk show host, Jimmy Fallon. At the time, the presenter was known for his role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and he left the series in order to pursue his acting career. He has since hosted two critically acclaimed talk shows, Late Night and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Joining him was Queen Latifah, as Belle. At the time, she was known for her roles in Set It Off, the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago and her own talk show, The Queen Latifah Show, which aired between 1999 and 2001.

The duo were joined by Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, who was married to NFL star Tom Brady between 2009 and 2022. Also joining them were Henry Simmons (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jennifer Esposito (The Boys).