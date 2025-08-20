Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix re-adds 'hilarious' 2004 film with major talk show host as lead star
Subscribe
Netflix re-adds 'hilarious' 2004 film with major talk show host as lead star

Netflix re-adds 'hilarious' 2004 film with major talk show host as lead star

Fans have been overjoyed as Netflix re-added 2004 comedy film Taxi, an action comedy film that starred the likes of Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon

Still of the film Taxi with Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah in a taxi© Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix viewers have been overjoyed as the streaming giant re-added the hit 2004 comedy film, Taxi, which stars Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah.

The film has been soaring up the streaming charts since it found its way back into Netflix's library, and currently sits in sixth place, ahead of Happy Gilmore 2, My Oxford Year and Bend It Like Beckham.

Despite being a critical flop at the time of its release, fans have found plenty to enjoy, with the film enjoying a 4.5/5 ranking on Google Reviews.

Fan response

Reacting to the news that the film was back on Netflix, one viewer enthused: "Wait Taxi back on Netflix? Love to see it."

Still of Taxi featuring Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon© Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Despite its negative critical reception, fans love the 'cheesy' film

A second wrote: "One of my favourite movies idk why but I love it! Always has me laughing! Jimmy is great in it and so is everyone else! Definitely worth the watch," and a third said: "Just watched it and it is hilarious! Love the casting, so many actors/singers you recognise. Great movie overall. Love it."

Meanwhile, a fourth mused: "Loved watching this movie growing up. Still just as cheesy as I remember it. Great way to spend my birthday."

What is Taxi about?

Taxi is based on the 1998 French film of the same name, and follows Detective Andrew Washburn (Jimmy Fallon) as he teams up with Belle Precious Williams (Queen Latifah) a talented taxi driver after he is demoted to foot duty.

Still of Taxi featuring Queen Latifah sitting in a taxi cab© Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Queen Latifah is the bubbly taxi drive Belle in the popular film

The pair ended up working together to take down a bank robbery gang, which is led by the ruthless Vanessa, played by Gisele Bundchen.

Who stars in Taxi?

Playing the role of Detective Andrew Washburn is iconic American talk show host, Jimmy Fallon. At the time, the presenter was known for his role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and he left the series in order to pursue his acting career. He has since hosted two critically acclaimed talk shows, Late Night and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon and Gisele Bundchen in front of a yellow taxi at a film premiere© WireImage for 20th Century Fox S
Jimmy starred alongside Gisele in the film

Joining him was Queen Latifah, as Belle. At the time, she was known for her roles in Set It Off, the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago and her own talk show, The Queen Latifah Show, which aired between 1999 and 2001.

The duo were joined by Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, who was married to NFL star Tom Brady between 2009 and 2022. Also joining them were Henry Simmons (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jennifer Esposito (The Boys).

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More