Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's 'masterpiece' detective drama based on novel series to return – details
Subscribe
Netflix's 'masterpiece' detective drama based on novel series to return – details

Netflix's 'masterpiece' detective drama based on novel series to return – details

Matthew Goode stars as talented DCI Carl Morck in the gripping Edinburgh-set crime drama, Dept. Q, which is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's novels

woman speaking into microphone© Justin Downing / Netflix
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix has renewed the smash hit crime drama, Dept. Q, for a second season.

The Edinburgh-set detective series, which stars Matthew Goode as talented but tortured DCI Carl Morck, will return to screens with a second outing, which comes after season one spent six weeks in the Global Top Ten shows on Netflix.

Matthew Goode in Dept Q© Justin Downing/Netflix
Matthew Goode stars in Dept Q

Dept. Q is the best series I've watched this year so far. The gritty, compelling crime drama has everything you want from a detective series: a gripping plot with twists and turns that keep you guessing, an engaging lead detective and clever writing. I am so excited to see what writer Scott Frank has in store for DCI Morck and the team in season two. 

Keep reading to find out all we know.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s Dept. Q

What to expect from Dept. Q season 2

The crime drama, which is an adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen's novels, will return with a second outing, which will be filmed and set in Edinburgh. 

Alexej Manvelov and Matthew Goode in the hit show Dept Q
Alexej Manvelov and Matthew Goode will return in season two

As for the plot, details have been kept firmly under wraps so far. 

The logline reads: "DCI Carl Morck heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves."

woman with red hair wearing police lanyard© Justin Downing/Netflix
Leah Byrne will reprise her role as Rose in series two

Writer and director Scott Frank said in a statement: "I'm grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly."

Meanwhile, Netflix's Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin added: "We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can't wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we're back."

Which cast members will return? 

So far, it's been confirmed that Matthew Goode will reprise his role as DCI Carl Morck. 

man with beard holding coat in dimly-lit room © Jamie Simpson/Netflix
The new series will be set in Edinburgh

Returning as Morck's team of misfits are Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy. 

Leading star Matthew said of the renewal news: "I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!"

Dept. Q is available to stream on Netflix. 

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More