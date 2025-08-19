Netflix's 'masterpiece' detective drama based on novel series to return – details

Netflix has renewed the smash hit crime drama, Dept. Q, for a second season.

The Edinburgh-set detective series, which stars Matthew Goode as talented but tortured DCI Carl Morck, will return to screens with a second outing, which comes after season one spent six weeks in the Global Top Ten shows on Netflix.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Matthew Goode stars in Dept Q

Dept. Q is the best series I've watched this year so far. The gritty, compelling crime drama has everything you want from a detective series: a gripping plot with twists and turns that keep you guessing, an engaging lead detective and clever writing. I am so excited to see what writer Scott Frank has in store for DCI Morck and the team in season two.

Keep reading to find out all we know.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s Dept. Q

What to expect from Dept. Q season 2

The crime drama, which is an adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen's novels, will return with a second outing, which will be filmed and set in Edinburgh.

Alexej Manvelov and Matthew Goode will return in season two

As for the plot, details have been kept firmly under wraps so far.

The logline reads: "DCI Carl Morck heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves."

© Justin Downing/Netflix Leah Byrne will reprise her role as Rose in series two

Writer and director Scott Frank said in a statement: "I'm grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly."

Meanwhile, Netflix's Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin added: "We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can't wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2…. Edinburgh, we're back."

Which cast members will return?

So far, it's been confirmed that Matthew Goode will reprise his role as DCI Carl Morck.

© Jamie Simpson/Netflix The new series will be set in Edinburgh

Returning as Morck's team of misfits are Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose and Jamie Sives as Hardy.

Leading star Matthew said of the renewal news: "I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!"

Dept. Q is available to stream on Netflix.