9 must-watch shows to dive into this August bank holiday weekend

While this weekend’s weather promises the last sliver of summer sunshine, you’d be forgiven for choosing to chill with a fan and a good TV series instead. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping drama or something more lighthearted, our roundup has a variety of shows guaranteed to keep you entertained over the long weekend.
Mrs. Biggs (2012)
Mrs. Biggs stars Sheridan Smith in her BAFTA award-winning lead role as Charmain Biggs, the real-life wife of English criminal and fugitive Ronnie Biggs, who planned and executed the Great Train Robbery of 1963. The series follows Charmain as she navigates the challenges of family life amidst Ronnie’s high-profile crime and daring escape from prison. The series has recently been added to Netflix and is proving to be a hit with fans.
Dept. Q (2025)
Matthew Goode stars in this new crime thriller as Carl Morck, a top-rated detective who is assigned a number of cold cases under a new government initiative, leading him to uncover a number of chilling secrets and unearth hidden mysteries. Based on the Department Q book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, the show premiered on Netflix in 2025 to rave reviews from critics, and will return for a second season.
.
The Hunting Wives (2025)
This sultry mystery-thriller follows Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow), a restless former city-dweller who relocates to small-town Texas, where she’s drawn into the secretive world of a wealthy clique of Southern housewives. Sleek and slightly silly, it’s the perfect binge-watch material – and is a favourite of the HELLO! team.
You may also like
The Gilded Age (2022)
Described by the Guardian as “transatlantic Downton”, this visually stunning period drama explores the clash between old and new money in 1880s New York high society. Created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, the series finished airing its third season in August 2025 – giving you three seasons’ worth of opulence and scandal to binge.
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (2024)
As America enters its football season – this docuseries could be perfect for your bank holiday binge-watch. It explores the grit and the glamour behind the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, America’s premier professional cheerleading squad. With two seasons now streaming on Netflix and a recent Emmy nomination under its belt, it’s the perfect off-field drama to dive into.
Here We Go (2022)
This raucous sitcom, starring Katherine Parkinson and Alison Steadman, follows the eccentric Jessop family through the lens (literally) of teen son Sam’s handheld camera. Sharp and quintessentially British, you can stream all three seasons of Here We Go on BBC iPlayer.
Hacks (2021)
The Emmy-winning dark comedy returned with a new season in 2025, diving deeper into the complicated, hilarious relationship between aging stand-up legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and young, sharp-tongued writer Ava. As their careers take unpredictable turns, the duo navigate a minefield of personal tensions and professional curveballs – all with their signature bite and brilliance.
Paradise (2025)
This gripping political thriller is set in an underground bunker three years after a doomsday event in the US, following Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) as he investigates the murder of the President. Also starring James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, this atmospheric watch was swiftly renewed for season two – which will hopefully be ready for your next bank holiday binge-watch.
Love is Blind: UK (2024)
If you’re looking for true television escapism, the second series of Love is Blind: UK dropped on Netflix in 2025 and promises all the chaos and charm of its predecessor. It’s perfect for those of us having Love Island withdrawals.