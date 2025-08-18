Netflix's 'epic' 8-part period drama with Happy Valley star looks utterly unmissable

Netflix has an "epic" new period drama in the works, and you'll definitely want to mark your calendars for this one.

House of Guinness, which comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, transports audiences back to 1860s Dublin, where the powerful, titular family, who "experience ecstatic highs and heartbreaking lows as they work to live up to their birthright of black gold".

© Netflix James Norton stars in House of Guinness

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "I don't even know where to begin with this one – a historical drama from the creators of Peaky Blinders, starring Happy Valley's James Norton, Normal People's Fionn O’Shea and Game of Thrones's Jack Gleeson? Just tell me when and where and I'll be there – ready and raring to watch!"

What is House of Guinness about?

The full synopsis reads: "House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties - the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Louis Partridge plays Edward Guinness

Creator Steven teased the show as the "extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world".

He told Tudum, "They're young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand. The first priority is: Don't screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger."

Who stars in House of Guinness?

The series boasts a seriously impressive cast, led by Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) in the role of Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) as Anne Plunket (née Guinness), James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) as Sean Rafferty and Fionn O'Shea (Normal People, Dance First) as Benjamin Guinness.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Fionn O'Shea portrays Benjamin Guinness

They're joined by Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) as Aunt Agnes Guinness, Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) as Byron Hedges, Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) as Ellen Cochrane, Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) as Lady Olivia Hedges, Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) as Adelaide Guinness and Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) as Patrick Cochrane.

© Netflix The series comes to Netflix on September 25

Other cast members include Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) in the role of John Potter, David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) as Bonnie Champion, Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) as Rev Henry Gratton, Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) as Lady Christine O'Madden, Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall) as Sultan and Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence.

When will House of Guinness be released?

All eight episodes of House of Guinness will arrive on Netflix on September 25.