Grantchester star responds to fan questions over season eight UK release

The cast is currently filming season nine, which is Tom Brittney's last as Will Davenport

Grantchester star Kacey Ainsworth has responded to fans asking when they can expect season eight to arrive on UK screens.

While the new series has already premiered on PBS across the pond in America, British fans are still waiting for ITV to confirm a release date.

WATCH: The trailer for Grantchester season eight

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: "When's the new series on Kacey? I can't wait."

Kacey, who plays Cathy Keating in the popular period drama, was quick to respond and gave a hopeful response that read: "It's coming…."

She also replied to another viewer who asked: "When will we get it in the UK, Kacey? I'm so looking forward to seeing it!!"

© Colin Hutton Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating and Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman

The former EastEnders star replied in the comments: "All good things will come!!"

While ITV has yet to reveal when exactly the new episodes will drop, Kacey's update has given us hope that it will be sometime soon!

The cast and crew are currently busy filming for season nine, which will mark Tom Brittney's final turn as Reverend Will Davenport.

© ITV Season nine will be Tom Brittney's last

The actor's exit was announced in July with a statement that read: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years.

"I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Rishi Nair is taking over as the lead in Grantchester

Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair is taking over the lead role and will star alongside Robson Green's DI Geordie Keating as the new vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

On joining the show, the 32-year-old said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

MORE: Everything Robson Green has said about his sweet bond with son Taylor

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green's future on show amid Tom Brittney's exit

He continued: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

© Colin Hutton Season eight has yet to air in the UK

Robson, who has played the leading role of DI Keating since the show first premiered back in 2014, said that while there's a "tinge of sadness" amid the departure of his good friend and co-star Tom, he's "delighted" to welcome "the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family!"

So, what can fans expect from the new vicar? According to the PBS website, Alphy has "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations.

"But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

Grantchester season eight

While fans may be waiting a little while for season nine, they can look forward to the arrival of season eight, which will see Will's world "rocked by a terrible accident".

Tom Brittney and Robson Green star in the show

"He's always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?" teases the synopsis.

"Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."