'Heart-pounding' 10-part crime thriller sounds like the ultimate autumn binge-watch

Calling all crime thriller fans! A new "high-concept" procedural is coming to our screens this autumn, and it sounds like the ultimate binge-watch.

The Hunting Party, which first aired on NBC in the US in January, follows a small team of investigators who work together to capture America's most dangerous killers.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "There are so many crime thrillers vying for the next spot on my watchlist, but The Hunting Party sounds unmissable. Centred on a group of serial killers breaking free from a secret prison, it’s set to be a gripping must-watch for fans of Prison Break and Blindspot."

Intrigued? Find out more.

WATCH: The trailer for The Hunting Party

© David Astorga/NBC Melissa Roxburgh stars as an FBI profiler What is The Hunting Party about? The drama, billed as a "high-concept crime procedural", follows a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers America has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist, according to the synopsis.

© David Astorga/NBC The series follows a small team of investigators who work together to capture America's most dangerous killers. Who stars in The Hunting Party? Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest, Valor, Quantum Leap) stars as FBI Profiler Special Agent Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson. Joining her in the cast are Nick Wechsler (Revenge, Chicago PD) as Agent Oliver Odell, Patrick Sabongui (Homeland, The Flash) as CIA agent Jacob Hassani, Sara Garcia (Ride, The Flash) as Army Intelligence officer Jennifer Morales and Josh McKenzie (La Brea) as prison guard Shane Florence.

© James Dittiger/NBC Viewers have praised the series as a "gripping" What have viewers said about the series? Viewers have praised the series as a "gripping" and "heart-pounding" thriller, which was renewed for a second season in May. Taking to social media following its release in the US, one person wrote: "#TheHuntingParty on NBC is so good! NBC, please give us at least 6 seasons of this show," while another added: "Just finished #thehuntingparty season 1! The cast is amazing and I'm obsessed with @melissaroxburgh." A third viewer penned: "This one is sick and twisted, but for once not in a scary way. Every episode and every storyline has been getting my heart pumping harder and harder. I'm obsessed!!"