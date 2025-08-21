Love Is Blind UK: are Kieran and Megan still together?

Warning! Spoilers for Love is Blind: UK season 2 lie ahead…

Another year, another set of singles looking for love… That’s the case for Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind UK, which returned to screens with a second season on 13 August.

Upon the show's return, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Love is Blind UK has got the nation's viewers glued to their screens once again. This addictive reality show, hosted by the brilliant Emma and Matt Willis, who really are couple goals, takes its contestants on a rollercoaster of emotions, from joy to heartbreak and everything in between."

Out of the 30 men and women who entered the pods, five couples made it out of them – including Kieran Holmes-Darby and Megan Jupp, who quickly became one of the season's most talked-about pairings. But are the two still together now the cameras have stopped rolling?

As someone who's been hooked on this season, it's been a true pleasure to watch Megan and Kieran's story unfold, and I can't wait to see if they make it to the aisle in the final episodes!

Read on for all the details on Megan and Kieran's journey, including whether they're still together so far in the show and beyond…

Life in the pods

It wasn't long before dancer Megan, 28, could sense a spark with gaming entrepreneur Kieran, also 28. In fact, after their first date in the pods, she admitted he was her first choice and said: "That instant click was there."

© Courtesy of Netflix 28-year-old Megan is a dancer

First bonding over their shared interests, which included dancing and starting a family, the pair moved onto deeper subjects when Kieran spoke candidly about his complicated relationship with his mother. This then prompted Megan to open up about her own family history and trust issues with men.

By the second date, their chemistry was undeniable – and I must admit, I was kicking my feet with glee every time they came onto the TV screen.

Love triangle

While Kieran's chemistry with Megan was strong, he was also exploring a connection with senior commercial manager Sophie. Upon initially putting up a hard exterior, Sophie eventually admitted that she found it hard to let people in.

Despite hitting it off at the start, Kieran decided to stick with Megan – sometimes you just have to follow your spleen, I guess…

© Courtesy of Netflix Kieran explored connections with Megan and Sophie

Kieran then gifted Megan a Japanese ornament (an omamori), to signify she was his top choice – much to Sophie's disappointment when she found out about it in the women's living quarters.

Tensions arose when Sophie confronted Kieran and stormed out of the pods, leaving Kieran to reassure Megan: "I only want to do the rest of this journey with you."

Soon after, he got down on one knee, and Megan happily accepted his proposal.

© Courtesy of Netflix Megan and Kieran hit it off from the start

From the pods to Cyprus

Seeing each other for the first time was an emotional moment – Kieran couldn't keep his eyes off Megan (and her gorgeous red hair), while she couldn't stop touching his face – and dimples.

© Courtesy of Netflix Megan was very pleased when she first saw Kieran in the flesh

After embarking on a "honeymoon-style" holiday in Cyprus, where they reunited with the other successful couples from the pods, they returned to the UK to move in together.

Moving in together

Focused on building trust together, Megan slowly worked through her fears of saying "I love you", and declared the magic words during a romantic dinner cooked by Kieran at their flat in Manchester.

The two then spent time in London, where Megan met Kieran's close-knit group of friends. While the boys warmed to her, they couldn't help questioning why the experiment needed to end in marriage.

© Courtesy of Netflix Sophie and Kieran finally made amends

Reunited with the pod squad, Kieran chatted to Sophie and apologised for what went down between them.

In the eighth episode, Kieran and Megan's relationship moved from strength to strength when Kieran stood up for Megan after she faced confrontation with Javen.

Are Kieran and Megan still together now?

So far in the show, Kieran and Megan are still together and seem to be very happy in each other's company.

© Courtesy of Netflix Kieran and Megan flexed their dancing skills in preparation for their wedding

But in true Love Is Blind-style, their relationship will soon be put to the ultimate test: walking down the aisle and saying "I do".

At the moment, the pair don't follow each other on social media and there haven't been any subtle hints or sightings online (despite my diligent checking!), but this is pretty standard practice for contestants, who usually stay quiet on social media to avoid spoilers.

We'll have to wait for the finale, which lands on Netflix on 27 August, to find out whether Kieran and Megan really make it all the way.