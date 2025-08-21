Sky's 'suspenseful' thriller The Good Daughter looks like the ultimate binge

Looking for a new psychological thriller to add to your watchlist? Sky has just announced a "suspenseful" new drama is in the works – and it looks like the ultimate binge.

Based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel of the same name, The Good Daughter is a story wrapped in "love, family and resilience", as it follows two sisters (played by Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy) whose lives are completely altered after a violent attack.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I love a psychological thriller, and The Good Daughter sounds particularly gripping. Promising a 'suspenseful' and 'emotional' story which sees painful memories and buried secrets come to the surface, the series is bound to take viewers on a thrilling ride. Plus, casting Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne as sisters is genius."

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about The Good Daughter…

What to expect from The Good Daughter

The story begins 28 years ago, when sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn experience "a single night of violence" that changes everything.

© Getty Images Rose Byrne will star as Samantha in The Good Daughter

The official synopsis continues: "When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is the first witness on the scene.

"As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters – and the complex bond between sisters."

Who stars in The Good Daughter?

The thriller is led by Rose Byrne (Neighbours, Bridesmaids, 28 Weeks Later) and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple, The Bold Type).

© WireImage Meghann plays Charlotte, who becomes a lawyer

They're joined by Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruges), Harper Steele (The Spoils of Babylon, Will & Harper), Olivia Williams (The Crown, Friends), Drew Ann Cheek, Audrey Grace Marshall (Esme, My Love, Small Time) and Michael Dorman (The Invisible Man, Patriot).

The success of The Good Daughter book

Karin Slaughter's standalone thriller, The Good Daughter, was a hit with critics, becoming a New York Times bestseller and a number one Sunday Times bestseller.

Going by the source material, it's safe to say we're in capable hands, as Karin is also set to write and executive produce the TV adaptation.

What have the creatives said?

Speaking about the upcoming thriller, Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions for Sky said: "We are delighted to have come on board the emotionally charged The Good Daughter at an early stage, working with our colleagues at Peacock and partners Fifth Season.

"This is another outstanding American drama we are bringing to the UK, and our Sky and NOW audiences will love this series."