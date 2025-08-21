'Spectacular' 5-part historical drama with Bridgerton star should be on your radar

Historical drama fans, this one's for you! Sky has shared a first look at its upcoming miniseries, Amadeus, which will see The White Lotus star Will Sharpe take on the role of Wolfgang 'Amadeus' Mozart alongside WandaVision's Paul Bettany as the renowned composer Antonio Salieri.

The upcoming five-parter, which comes to Sky later this year, is based on Peter Shaffer's award-winning stage play and is adapted for the screen by Joe Barton.

As a sucker for historical dramas, I am so excited for this one. Not only is the show adapted by Joe Barton, who created Netflix's gripping thriller Black Doves, but its cast is incredibly strong. I can't wait to see one of history's most iconic composers brought to life on-screen by Will Sharpe.

© Adrienn Szabo Will Sharpe as Amadeus in Sky's upcoming reimagining, which explores the "meteoric rise and mythic downfall" of composer Mozart

What is Amadeus about?

The upcoming reimagining, billed as a spectacular "symphony of genius, rivalry and vengeance", explores the "meteoric rise and mythic downfall" of 18th-century composer Mozart.

The synopsis reads: "When twenty-five-year-old Amadeus arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna, no longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom, his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish in spite of his personal demons, a questionable reputation and scepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift."

© Adrienn Szabo Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart's fiercely loyal wife, Constanze Mozart

It continues: "Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God, Salieri vows to bring him down. What begins as professional rivalry turns into a deeply personal obsession spanning 30 years, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever."

© Adrienn Szabo Paul Bettany portrays envious court composer Antonio Salieri

Who stars in Amadeus?

Will Sharpe leads the cast as Wolfgang 'Amadeus' Mozart, sharing the screen with Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal, WandaVision) as envious court composer Antonio Salieri.

They're joined by Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) as Mozart's fiercely loyal wife, Constanze Mozart, and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, Skyfall) as Emperor Joseph.

© Getty Rory Kinnear will play Emperor Joseph in the new drama

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Lucy Cohu (Becoming Jane) as Cecilia Weber, Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Von Strack, Jonathan Aris (The Sixth Commandment) as Leopold Mozart, Ényì Okoronkwo (Renegade Nell, The Lazarus Project) as Da Ponte, Jessica Alexander (The Little Mermaid) as Katerina, Paul Bazely (Such Brave Girls) as Von Swieten and Rupert Vansittart (Game of Thrones) as Rosenberg.

Rounding out the cast are Anastasia Martin (In From The Cold) as Aloysia Weber, Nancy Farino (Masters of the Air) as Josepha Weber, Olivia-Mai Barrett (Invasion) as Sophie Weber and Viola Prettejohn (The Crown) as Princess Elizabeth and Jyuddah Jaymes (The Boys in The Boat, Hijack) as Franz Süssmayr.

Amadeus comes to Sky and streaming service NOW later this year.