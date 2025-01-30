Strictly star leaves tour following Wynne Evans 'axe'

Vito Coppola has sadly confirmed that he is leaving the Strictly Tour as the Italian dancer continues to recover from an injury.

Vito had been absent from the opening dates of the tour, with his celebrity partner, Sarah Hadland, instead dancing with Nikita Kuzmin. The star had been dealing with back pain, and ten days ago, he announced that he was making his comeback. "Good morning, beautiful people. I am here to bring good news," he shared on Instagram. "I am feeling better, I am recovering well, and I will finally be able to be back on tour."

However, on Wednesday, Vito shared several clips of himself dancing with Sarah on the tour as he confirmed that he was having to withdraw.

In a lengthy caption, the 32-year-old penned: "This is the way I would like to remember this tour, Trilly. Even though I won't be able to be with you on the Strictly Arena Tour, we had the chance to dance one more time together, and it has been, as always, super beautiful and memorable. Let's always see the glass half full, and stay, keep, and spread positivity."

Vito continued that he was "proud" the pair were able to "close the circle of our journey", as he added: "I will keep following you and cheering for you, as always, and I will come to watch the show every single time I can, so don't worry, you won't get rid of me."

"I promised you that I will take better care of myself and my body, and I want you to promise me that you will always stay the same enthusiastic, super active, smiling, and jumpy person I met a few months ago, before this incredible experience started… keep shining, Trilly, you are full of life."

The star finished his post by wishing his fellow co-stars well and thanking his fans for their support.

In a separate comment, he informed fans about his recovery, explaining: "Even though I am not able to lift and dance full-out during an entire show, the recovery is going well, and I am giving my best in order to be back soon and stronger!!!"

"In the meantime, I will see everyone in Manchester, Nottingham, and London, as I will be present for the 'dance with us' @dancewithshirleyandvito classes. Thank you, everyone, for your support and love."

Vito will also be touring the UK later in the year with reigning Strictly champion, Dianne Buswell. The pair's Red Hot and Ready tour is scheduled to start on 11 June in Shrewsbury.

Vito's departure from the tour comes a day after Wynne Evans was "axed" from the tour following a reported sexual remark backstage. The Welsh opera singer said he was "deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused".

Wynne has also stepped back from his BBC Radio Wales show. In a statement on Tuesday, he said: "I've agreed with the BBC that I'll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing."

Wynne's previous actions on Strictly Come Dancing earned a backlash from fans. The star was seen moving his hand around his professional partner, Katya Jones's waist, with the dancer returning it to her hip.

At the time, the pair dismissed claims that Wynne had made Katya uncomfortable, saying it was a "joke that sadly was misinterpreted".