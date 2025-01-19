Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland reveal unexpected project away from Strictly ballroom

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland are busier than ever. After lifting the coveted Glitterball in December, the Strictly winners are launching a brand new project, and it's completely unexpected.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the dancing duo confirmed the release of their mysterious podcast, which will premiere on Thursday 23 January. Sharing a video montage of their most hilarious moments, the pair teased what's to come.

"Want more of this nonsense? Chris and Dianne are going to be hooking up for a weekly publicly available catch-up, otherwise known as a PODCAST," they shared in the caption.

"First episode out in just four days and counting. If you've got any questions for us, put them here and we will try to get around to answering some on the pod. See you all on Thursday. We can't wait! Details on name and where to find it soon."

WATCH: Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell wow Strictly fans with their Couple’s Choice performance

Sparking a major reaction, fans were quick to pen their delight in the comments. "Exciting news! Looking forward to it.," wrote one. "Yes, can't wait. Tissues at the ready as we'll be crying with laughter or emotion!!!" added another.

Dianna and Chris' Strictly co-stars responded too, with Amy Dowden and Nikita Kuzmin both responding with the raised hands emoji.

Earlier this month, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour commenced, with Dianne among the line-up. She is expected to appear in multiple shows across the next few weeks, while Chris continues to leads his very own comedy tour, so they'll likely carve out time for their podcast in between their respective projects.

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne and Chris will recording their podcast in between their appearances on their respective tours

Close friends in their own right, Dianne and Chris have forged an incredible bond, after teaming up in the BBC competition. Following their momentous win, Dianne penned her admiration for the comedian, who made history as the first blind contestant to win the series.

Posting a carousel of photos from the ballroom, Dianne began: "From the man who said to me weekly Di I'm just a 47-year-old comedian who signed the wrong paper to the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

© Instagram Dianne and Chris have the sweetest friendship

"Chris started this show not having any idea at ALL about any of it! I wasn't just teaching Chris the dances I was explaining everything that was also going on around us and as you know there's a lot that goes on visually with strictly," she continued.

"It blew my mind even more when I actually started to explain things out loud I had so much more appreciation for everything. My teaching style was 90 percent visual I wouldn't want to teach in a room without mirrors because it was the way I perfected things. With Chris, we had to find different ways of making it work. And this is what Chris is brilliant at he is a problem solver and he taught me to think outside the box. Just because there's an obstacle in the way doesn't mean you can't get to the destination successfully.

"I am forever grateful for the friendship I have gained in such an incredible person, he says I changed his life but likewise. I see things in a different way now and I'm forever grateful."