BBC drops glimpse at The Celebrity Traitors in major update – watch

Ring the alarm! The BBC has just dropped a first glimpse teaser at The Celebrity Traitors, along with a major update revealing when viewers can finally watch the highly anticipated spin-off.

As a huge fan of The Traitors myself, I can't wait to see how this version compares to the original. Will the celebrity cast prove it's just as tricky to spot traitors from faithfuls? I'll definitely be tuning in this October to find out!

The spin-off, hosted by the brilliant Claudia Winkleman, lands on BBC One and iPlayer this October. Across nine episodes, some of the nation's favourite stars will go head-to-head in a bid to secure £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Fancy the full list of names being put through their paces? Here you go: Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

Speaking about the show, Claudia said: "We're incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I'd love to say we'll take it easy on them and they'll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."