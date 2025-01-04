Richard Gadd's life off-camera since Baby Reindeer success: from brand new BBC project to love life and Emmy win

Richard Gadd became an overnight sensation after starring and creating Netflix's smash-hit stalker drama Baby Reindeer, which is inspired by his real-life stalking ordeal.

After his huge success at the Emmys last year, the 35-year-old Scottish comedian is expected to win big at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday after Baby Reindeer received three nominations.

Ahead of the prestigious Hollywood awards show, find out all you need to know about Richard's life off-screen…

© Netflix Richard Gadd created and starred in Baby Reindeer

Richard's Emmy win

Baby Reindeer was nominated for a whopping 11 awards at the 2024 Emmys and walked away with an impressive six gongs. Of those six, Richard won three: Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

© Gilbert Flores Richard and his co-star Jessica Gunning both won Emmys for their performances

WATCH: Baby Reindeer wins big at the 2024 Emmys

In his acceptance speech, the actor reflected on the life-changing impact of the show. "Ten years ago, I was down and out," he said.

"I never ever thought I'd get my life together. I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Richard played Donny Dunn in the series alongside Jessica Gunning as Martha

"And then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television," Richard continued. "I don't mean that to sound arrogant. I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere."

Richard's new BBC drama

Richard is already busy working on his next smash hit TV show, titled Half Man. The upcoming six-parter, which is co-produced by HBO and the BBC, is created, written and executive produced by Richard, who is also starring in the show alongside Jamie Bell.

Jamie Bell is set to star in Richard's new drama

So, what's it about?

The series follows two estranged brothers, Ruben and Niall, with filming due to begin in Scotland in 2025.

The synopsis reads: "When Niall's estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city — a changing world, even — and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… What does it mean to be a man?"

Richard's life away from the cameras

When he's not busy working on his latest hit project, the Fife-born comedian is believed to be based in the UK capital and has been pictured out and about in north London on various occasions over the past few months.

© Getty Richard said he's "way more cautious around people" after his stalking ordeal

While he keeps his love life under wraps, he previously told The Times that his stalking ordeal has made him "way more cautious around people". "I am way more cautious around people now," he said. "It takes me a long time to trust them. Before, I entered situations with such abandonment and I got burnt."