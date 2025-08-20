What happened to these iconic ‘80s soap star characters – where are they now?

The ‘80s were a golden era for primetime soap opera viewing – from the imitable Dallas to long-running gems like General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, these shows defined a generation of stars whose characters became household names and shaped pop culture for decades to come.

While some of these actors remained firmly in the spotlight, even sticking with their beloved characters for decades, others chose to leave fame behind or shift their focus to new ventures. To celebrate this unforgettable era of television, we’ve rounded up nine of the most iconic soap stars from the ‘80s and taken a closer look at what they’re up to now.

© CBS via Getty Images Linda Gray as Sue Ellen Ewing (Dallas) Linda Gray was the leading lady of Dallas (1978-1991), portraying former beauty queen Sue Ellen Ewing, the wife of cutthroat oil tycoon J.R. Ewing. Her story was marked by intense periods of vulnerability and resilience that garnered her the support of viewers, cementing her as an ‘80s soap icon. Linda’s portrayal of Sue Ellen earned her two Golden Globe nominations as well as an Emmy nomination.

© Getty Images for Lifetime / A+E After leaving Dallas in 1989, Linda continued her silver screen career, appearing alongside Sylvester Stallone in the Depression-era comedy film Oscar (1991), and playing Hillary Michaels in the ‘90s soap opera Models Inc. (1994–1995). Linda reprised her role as Sue Ellen in the Dallas spinoff films Dallas: J.R. Returns (1996) and Dallas: War of the Ewings (1998), and in the revival series Dallas (2012–2014), which continued the storyline of the original series. Linda’s most recent TV role was in Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas, a comedy film about five former soap opera stars who reunite to shoot the final episode of their former series, “The Great Lakes”. Linda played the character Lauren Ewing, a nod to her iconic Dallas character. Now 84, Linda regularly shares updates with her 65k Instagram followers, including pictures with her lookalike daughter and fellow Dallas actress Kehly Sloane, who played her secretary in the show.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Linda Evans as Krystle Carrington (Dynasty) The warm-hearted wife of Blake Carrington and a foil to Joan Collins’ ruthless and glitzy Alexis, Linda Evans was already a seasoned TV actress before she appeared as Krystle Carrington in Dynasty (1981–1989). After achieving recognition for her role as Audra Barkley in the Western series The Big Valley (1965–1969), and appearing in over 20 shows throughout the ‘70s, Dynasty cemented Linda as a household name. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series for her role as Krystle in 1982, and was nominated numerous times for the same role consecutively.

© Getty Images for Designer Outlet After leaving Dynasty shortly before its end in 1989, Linda semi-retired from acting, devoting her time instead to fitness and setting up a chain of fitness centers in California – though she reprised her role as Krystle for the TV miniseries Dynasty: The Reunion (1991). She also starred in the stage play Legends in 2006–2007 alongside her former Dynasty co-star Joan Collins, a comedic show about two aging rival film stars. It was rumoured that Linda and Joan, who played rivals in Dynasty, were also not on good terms with each other in real life. Linda’s last acting credit was in the critically acclaimed drama film Swan Song in 2021, opposite Jennifer Coolidge. She frequently posts throwback photos and sweet video messages to nearly 100,000 fans on her Instagram page.

© CBS via Getty Images Lorenzo Lamas as Lance Cumson (Falcon Crest) A true ‘80s soap heartthrob, Lorenzo Lamas starred as ladies’ man Lance Cumson in Falcon Crest (1981–1990), a role for which he received a Golden Globe best supporting actor nomination. Prior to Falcon Crest, Lorenzo had appeared in the original Grease (1978) film as Tom Chisum and had guest-starred in popular shows like The Love Boat (1977–1986); he was also the only actor to appear in all 227 episodes of Falcon Crest.

© Variety via Getty Images Following his tenure on the show, Lorenzo had a slew of action-hero roles, showcasing his martial arts skills in the Snake Eater trilogy (1989–1992) and the TV series Renegade (1992–1997). In the 2000s, he pursued a stage career with starring roles in shows such as The King and I, Dracula, and A Chorus Line. He published his autobiography, Renegade at Heart, in 2014, and had a cameo appearance as himself in the popular comedy-drama Jane the Virgin in 2019. While Lorenzo still occasionally acts, he is also a qualified commercial helicopter and airplane pilot, and regularly flies disadvantaged children to summer camps as well as people who are too sick or can't afford to travel on normal domestic flights, according to his IMDb page.

© CBS via Getty Images Michele Lee as Karen MacKenzie (Knots Landing) Michelle Lee played Karen MacKenzie, a central character on Knots Landing (1979–1993), who served as the show’s moral compass amid the suburban drama and scandal. Michelle was the only cast member to appear in all 344 episodes of the show, which at the time set a record for an actress on primetime television, and she also won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Actress three times. Initially a Broadway starlet, she starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1962 before making her film debut in the movie edition of the show in 1967. Following Knots Landing, Michelle became the first woman to direct, produce, and star in a TV movie for Lifetime, Color Me Perfect (1996), and joined her castmates in the reunion series Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac the following year.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Michelle continued to act in films and TV shows occasionally in the 2000s, and also continued with her Broadway career in shows like The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (2001), for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for, and Madame Morrible in the musical Wicked (2015). In 2025, she reunited with Knots co-stars Joan Van Ark and Donna Mills to start the podcast We’re Knot Done Yet, which features the trio reflecting on the show’s legacy and sharing behind-the-scenes tales.

© CBS via Getty Images Doug Davidson as Paul Williams (The Young and the Restless) Doug Davidson portrayed Paul Williams on The Young and the Restless (1973–) for a staggering 42 years, making him one of the longest-serving soap opera actors of all time. Doug joined the show five years into its run, originally cast as a “bad boy” before later evolving into a private investigator, and eventually a police chief. After showing an aptitude for presenting when he captained the cast of The Young and the Restless on the popular game show Family Feud, David went on to host the spinoff show The New Price Is Right (1994) as well as the live show adaptation, The Price Is Right Live!, in Las Vegas. He also won four separate Soap Opera Digest Awards throughout the ‘90s for his continued popularity on the beloved soap.

© Getty Images After rumours that Doug’s contract with The Young and the Restless would not be renewed in 2018, he became a recurring character until 2020, when he exited the show, which he publicly stated was not by choice. He continues to share updates on his social media pages for legions of past and present The Young and the Restless fans, and has been married to co-star Cindy Fisher since 1984, who played Rebecca on the show.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Genie Francis as Laura Spencer (General Hospital) Genie Francis became a daytime darling as Laura Spencer, one half of the ‘Luke and Laura’ supercouple on General Hospital (1963–) whose 1981 wedding drew over 30 million viewers, making it the most-watched moment in daytime soap history. Genie has portrayed the resilient heroine intermittently since 1977, initially leaving the show in 1984 but later returning in 1993 for just shy of a decade.

© ABC via Getty Images Alongside General Hospital, Genie has also appeared in other soap operas like Days of Our Lives from 1987 to 1989, and The Young and the Restless from 2011 to 2012. Genie won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007 after she briefly returned to the show, and won the lead actress edition in 2021 after returning to the show full time in 2018. Genie is currently still appearing as Laura on the show, remaining a key figure in the town of Port Charles, much to the delight of the long-running soap’s fanbase.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Susan Lucci as Erica Kane (All My Children) Susan Lucci brought to life Erica Kane, the iconic and scandalous leading lady of All My Children (1970–2011), a role she portrayed for the entire duration of the much-loved soap. Often labelled a ‘daytime diva’, she is considered one of the most iconic soap characters of all time, and was nominated for 21 Daytime Emmys throughout her tenure on the show.

© Getty Images As well as All My Children, Susan had multiple guest appearances throughout the ‘90s and 2000s on shows like Dallas; after All My Children ended, she became a series regular on the popular comedy-mystery series Devious Maids (2013–2016), and co-starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Joy (2015). In 2023, she was honoured with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. After a brief acting hiatus, Susan is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz in the upcoming black comedy film Outcome, which is set to be released by Apple TV. Susan also published a memoir, All My Life, in 2011.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans (Days of Our Lives) After appearing on The Young and the Restless between 1973 and 1975, Deidre Hall was cast as psychiatrist Dr. Marlena Evans in Days of Our Lives (1965–2022) in 1976, a role that would skyrocket her to fame within the soap community and beyond. She quickly became a fan favourite for her central role in many of the show’s unforgettable storylines, and for her on-again, off-again relationship with the mysterious hero John Black. Alongside the show, Deidre starred in the NBC drama Our House, a role she left Days of Our Lives for in 1987 due to scheduling conflicts. She returned to the soap for 18 years in 1991, and after briefly leaving in 2009 due to the network’s budget cuts, returned again in 2011. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

© Getty Images As well as still playing Dr. Marlena Evans on the long-running soap to this day, Deidre has appeared in the spinoffs Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (2021–2022) and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (2021). She has also made multiple guest appearances as herself in shows like Woman of the House (1995), Drop Dead Diva (2011), and the popular dark comedy Hacks (2024), the latter in which she appeared as a fictionalised version of herself. Days of Our Lives was recently renewed for its 62nd and 63rd seasons, where fans hope to continue seeing Dr. Marlena Evans.

© Getty Images A Martinez as Cruz Castillo (Santa Barbara) A true soap opera veteran, A Martinez appeared in over 1400 episodes of Santa Barbara (1984–1993), playing the heroic police detective Cruz Castillo. Thanks in part to his character’s passionate romance with Eden Capwell, Cruz became one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved characters, a role that would cement his future television career.