ABC drops first look at Chris O'Donnell and LeAnn Rimes in 911 Nashville

Upcoming ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville has dropped its first look trailer, and it's looking to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, 9-1-1, with a focus on found family. The first look trailer opens with Captain Don Hart (Chris O'Donnell) standing in Firehouse 113 in the Tennessee city as he speaks to his crew: "We form a bond, stronger than blood, because ours is a family that is forged in fire."
The clip also reveals the first look at Kimberly Williams-Paisley's 911 operator Cammie Raleigh, LeAnn Rimes' Dixie Bennings, and Jessica Capshaw as Captain Hart's wife, Blythe. Don and Blythe's son Ryan is a firefighter in the same firehouse as his father, and the clip ends with Don telling one of his crew: "Hell of a save, kid."
The show also stars Juani Feliz as firefighter Roxie, "an adrenaline junkie and a former trauma surgeon," and Hunter McVey as Blue Benning, Dixie's son, and "a firefighter who is a haunted bad-boy type".
Also joining the cast are Virgin River star Tim Matheson, Gregory Alan Williams, known for The Righteous Gemstones, and country singer MacKenzie Porter, known for Hell on Wheels, who will play Samantha Hart, an ER doctor at a Nashville hospital.
When does 9-1-1: Nashville start?
The spin-off, the first to air on ABC, will premiere on October 9 2025, in the hour after the season nine premiere of 9-1-1.
Who will guest star in 9-1-1: Nashville?
The premiere episode will include a guest appearance from Grammy-nominated Kane Brown. The news was confirmed on August 7 by the show's official Instagram account, and the Grammy-nominated singer took to social media to also tease her appearance.
"So I have a little TV shoot I’m doing this morning. I can’t tell y’all what I’m doing, but it’s gonna be sick and I’m excited! Gotta be there at 6:45 a.m. — that’s my call time," Kane said in a video, shot in the early hours of the morning.
Kane's role will see him play himself performing live before a thousand-strong audience, before a catastrophic event sees the first responders arrive on the scene. Locals were asked to help with the scene at an outdoor music venue in downtown Nashville on Thursday, August 7, with a four-hour time commitment.
9-1-1: Nashville cast
Where is 9-1-1: Nashville filming?
Season one of 9-1-1 Nashville remains in production in Nashville.