ABC drops first look at Chris O'Donnell and LeAnn Rimes in 911 Nashville

Upcoming ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville has dropped its first look trailer, and it's looking to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, 9-1-1, with a focus on found family. The first look trailer opens with Captain Don Hart (Chris O'Donnell) standing in Firehouse 113 in the Tennessee city as he speaks to his crew: "We form a bond, stronger than blood, because ours is a family that is forged in fire."

The clip also reveals the first look at Kimberly Williams-Paisley's 911 operator Cammie Raleigh, LeAnn Rimes' Dixie Bennings, and Jessica Capshaw as Captain Hart's wife, Blythe. Don and Blythe's son Ryan is a firefighter in the same firehouse as his father, and the clip ends with Don telling one of his crew: "Hell of a save, kid."

The show also stars Juani Feliz as firefighter Roxie, "an adrenaline junkie and a former trauma surgeon," and Hunter McVey as Blue Benning, Dixie's son, and "a firefighter who is a haunted bad-boy type".

Also joining the cast are Virgin River star Tim Matheson, Gregory Alan Williams, known for The Righteous Gemstones, and country singer MacKenzie Porter, known for Hell on Wheels, who will play Samantha Hart, an ER doctor at a Nashville hospital.

When does 9-1-1: Nashville start?

The spin-off, the first to air on ABC, will premiere on October 9 2025, in the hour after the season nine premiere of 9-1-1.

Who will guest star in 9-1-1: Nashville?

© Getty Images Kane Brown will guest star

The premiere episode will include a guest appearance from Grammy-nominated Kane Brown. The news was confirmed on August 7 by the show's official Instagram account, and the Grammy-nominated singer took to social media to also tease her appearance.

"So I have a little TV shoot I’m doing this morning. I can’t tell y’all what I’m doing, but it’s gonna be sick and I’m excited! Gotta be there at 6:45 a.m. — that’s my call time," Kane said in a video, shot in the early hours of the morning.

Kane's role will see him play himself performing live before a thousand-strong audience, before a catastrophic event sees the first responders arrive on the scene. Locals were asked to help with the scene at an outdoor music venue in downtown Nashville on Thursday, August 7, with a four-hour time commitment.

9-1-1: Nashville cast

© Disney Chris O'Donnell Batman and Robin star Chris is set to play Captain Don Hart, a veteran firefighter and former rodeo star.



© Disney LeAnn Rimes Country star LeAnn Rimes will play Dixie Bennings, mother of Blue, a firefighter at Firehouse 113, and a former stripper.



© Disney Jessica Capshaw Jessica Capshaw is best known for her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which she starred in for nine seasons. She will play Blythe Hart in 9-1-1: Nashville.

© Disney Michael Provost Ryan, Captain Hart's son, is described as a "modern-day cowboy". He is played by Michael Provost, who starred in Kevin Costner’s An American Saga – Chapter 2 and Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. Ryan's wife Samantha is an ER doctor, and will be played by country singer MacKenzie Porter.



© Disney Kimberly Williams-Paisley Father of the Bride star Kimberly Williams-Paisley will play Cammie Raleigh, a 911 dispatcher.



© Disney Juani Feliz Juani Feliz plays Roxie Alba, a firefighter who is a former trauma surgeon and an adrenaline junkie.



© Disney Hayley Kilgore Taylor Thompson is a singer turned firefighter, played by Hayley Kilgore.



© Disney Hunter McVey Hunter McVey is the host of the Wholesome Degenerate Podcast, a model, actor, and successful influencer. He will play LeAnn Rimes' son Blue, a firefighter at the 113 who is 'a haunted bad-boy type'.

Where is 9-1-1: Nashville filming?

Season one of 9-1-1 Nashville remains in production in Nashville.