Grammy-nominated country superstar confirmed for 9-1-1 Nashville premiere: 'It's gonna be sick!'

Not content with LeAnn Rimes, Chris O'Donnell and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 9-1-1's upcoming spin-off set in Nashville has cast Kane Brown as a guest star for the series premiere.

The news was confirmed on August 7 by the show's official Instagram account, and the Grammy-nominated singer took to social media to also tease her appearance.

"So I have a little TV shoot I’m doing this morning. I can’t tell y’all what I’m doing, but it’s gonna be sick and I’m excited! Gotta be there at 6:45 a.m. — that’s my call time," he said in a video, shot in the early hours of the morning.

"So I ain’t got no other time to work out today, so I’m up! 3:45, going to the gym."

Grammy-nominated country star confirmed for 9-1-1: Nashville premiere

Kane's role will see him play himself as he will be performing live before a thousand-strong audience before a catastrophic event will see the first responders arrive on the scene.

Locals were asked to help with the scene at an outdoor music venue in downtown Nashville on Thursday, August 7, with a four-hour time commitment.

Within hours of the casting notice going live, Jenny Alison Casting confirmed that they had "an overwhelming response and we are no longer taking submissions".

"Be featured in a high-energy concert scene for 9-1-1: Nashville," read the notice, offering fans the chance to "get a behind-the-scenes look at a real TV set" and sharing that there would be a "very special guest — a major country music star".

© CBS Kane also starred alongside Max Thieriot in Fire Country

The dress code? "Come styled like you're heading to a real concert — trendy, energetic, and fun!"

9-1-1 Nashville went into production earlier in July, and former Grey's Anatomy star Jessica opened up about working with Chris, who appeared in seasons two and three of the long-running Shonda Rhimes show, and also worked alongside Jessica on The Practice.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Jessica Capshaw in a 2011 scene from Grey's Anatomy

"I adore [him] and have known him for a really long time," she gushed to her podcast host Camilla Luddington.

She recalled: "I remember feeling like a baby actress, and I remember feeling like he was not a baby actor. He was accomplished, and I'd seen so many movies he'd done that I love so much."

© Getty Images 9-1-1's new show will be in the city of Nashville

Chris will be starring as Captain Don Sharpe, while Jessica will play his on-screen wife Blythe, and their son Ryan, another firefighter, will be played by Michael Provost.

The show also stars Juani Feliz as Roxie, "an adrenaline junkie and a former trauma surgeon," Hunter McVey as Blue Benning, "a firefighter who is a haunted bad-boy type," and LeAnn Rimes, as Blue's mother.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will star as Cammie Raleigh.