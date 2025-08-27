'Amazing' and 'creative' Amazon Prime drama quietly drops final season

All good things must come to an end, and sadly for fans of Amazon Prime's Upload, the series has now concluded with a four-part season. It was all part of the plan for show creator Greg Daniels who had always envisioned a four season show for his sci-fi hit. "When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arc out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards," he explained.

The final series of the show was dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this week landing on the streamer on 25 August. Upload has been airing on the giant since 2020 and starred the likes of Robbie Amell (The Flash), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Allegra Edwards (New Girl) and Kevin Bigley (Sirens).

Despite previous seasons of Upload having between seven and ten episodes, the final season only had four episodes. Speaking of the ending, Greg added: "We debated all sorts of cool things in the writer's room, like the spinning top at the end in Inception. We knew we couldn't end on a cliffhanger, and there had to be a beginning, middle and end. So, we did something that felt intense and satisfying and romantic."

© Courtesy of Prime The popular series has been on aie since 2020

Fan reaction

Although fans were disappointed that the series had come to an end, many were excited to find out that it had quietly returned for its final season. "I CAN'T BELIEVE THE NEW SEASON OF UPLOAD IS OUT ON AMAZON, DUDE, I LOVE YOU UPLOAD," one enthused, while a second wrote: "Watch upload on Amazon…start at season 1! You'll thank me later," and a third posted: "Watching the Final Season of #UPLOAD on Amazon Prime and I was expecting more jokes. So very emotional in this season."

© Courtesy of Prime Fans were sad as the popular series drew to a close

A fourth penned: "I have to cheer Amazon for giving this treatment to #Upload. 3 episodes of closing storylines and cliffhangers from the previous seasons while also creating a build up towards the finale and then the longer and bigger finale that closes the series. It was an amazing development!" Meanwhile, others praised the series for being "creative" during its four-season run.

What is Upload?

First airing in 2020, Upload is set in a future where humans can "upload" themselves to their dream afterlife when they die. The series follows 27-year-old Nathan Brown (Amell) who dies prematurely and is uploaded to an expensive community. As he gets used to his new life, Nathan needs to deal with his still living girlfriend, Ingrid Kannerman (Edwards) and his afterlife handler, Nora Antony (Allo) who comes to suspect that Nathan was murdered.

© Courtesy of Prime Zainab Johnson starred in the series for its four seasons

Starring alongside the trio are Kevin Bigley, who plays Luke Crossley, a former Army Corporal who befriends Nathan in the afterlife and comedian Zainab Johnson, who plays Aleesha Morrison-Downey, a co-worker of Nora's. They're also joined by Owen Daniels (Space Force) as an AI robot in the Lakeview community and Andrea Rosen (Episodes) as Lucy Slack, the boss of Nora and Aleesha.