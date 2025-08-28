Al Roker calls TODAY co-star the "most intense" in candid confession

TODAY Show's Al Roker has opened up about his weight loss journey – and in doing so, revealed which of his co-stars he’d be most intrigued to work out with. During an interview with Prevention, the meteorologist discussed how he underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2002 and the measures he has since taken to ensure that he stays in shape. The 71-year-old also admitted that his approach to healthy living is very much tied to his life goal that involves his two-year-old granddaughter. "My goal is to be there for her high school graduation," he explained. "If I could do that, I would be really happy."

The NBC star shared that he has yet to work out with any of his colleagues and dubbed his former co-star, Hoda Kotb, as the "most intense" member of TODAY when it comes to fitness. "She’s competitive with herself," he explained. Al admitted he would "not even come close" to winning a one-on-one race with her. "Maybe on a scooter," he added.

© Getty Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on the Today Show

© Getty Al called Hoda the "most intense"

Al Roker's weight loss

Al revealed that prior to surgery, he relied on guilt and "desperation" to get himself back on track with diet and exercise. "I’m still glad I did it," he shared. "It’s not the end. It’s the means, and you still have to do the work." Despite his demanding schedule, Al ensures that he finds the time to regularly exercise.

"I try to walk a couple of miles a day at least," he said. "I’ll walk [to work] and back. It’s about 15 blocks. If I can get in 15 or 20 minutes of weights or some sort of aerobic exercise, then great, fantastic. It’s better than not having done it at all."

© Getty Images Al Roker is TODAY's meteorologist

The NBC star went on to admit that his motivation comes from his fear of not wanting "to be a burden to my children". "When you get to 71, you’re thinking, How much time is there?” he shared. "A health journey is literally that – a journey. There are ups, there are downs. It’s all, you know, big and complicated – just like life. I can be the best 71-year-old I can be."

During the interview, the meteorologist went on to share his diet, which prioritises a high protein intake. "I have one glass of cold-brew coffee in the morning when I’m going through the weather stuff," he said. Then Al has "nonfat yogurt, and maybe a banana", followed by a protein-and fiber-packed lunch of salad with salmon or chopped chicken with grains or tomato. "Dinner tends to be relatively lean protein, mostly fish and some chicken. Probably once a week we have steak," he added.