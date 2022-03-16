It's been 20 years since Al Roker underwent surgery for a gastric bypass and he is now reflecting on his life before his extraordinary weight loss.

The Today star, 67, decided to go under the knife in 2002 after failing at numerous diets. At his heaviest, he weighed 340lbs (24 stone).

WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news!

On Wednesday, Al took to Instagram to document his incredible transformation, sharing a series of snapshots showing him holding up a pair of his old jeans.

He told his followers: "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today. It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."

Al documented his incredible weight loss with new photos

Among those to comment was Savannah Guthrie, who told her colleague: "You are so inspiring. Every day. Every minute." Carson Daly said: "You're the Yoda to my Skywalker Uncle Al!" and a message from the official account for Today with Hoda & Jenna read: "No one better than our pal, Al [red love heart]."

Al has spoken in the past about his struggle to lose weight and the impact it had on his marriage to Deborah Roberts.

In an article for Today, he wrote: "My wife is a size 4; she runs, she works out and it became a problem in our marriage. On a Saturday she’d get up, get dressed to run and I’d be sitting on the couch or making breakfast for the kids.

The star previously admitted his weight was impacting his marriage

"She was upset about it, she was frustrated, she was angry. She thought, 'Why don't you care enough about yourself and why don't you care about me and our relationship enough to change?' And I said, 'Look, it's not about you. It’s about me.'"

Al has now been at a happy and healthy weight for years with a balanced approach to eating and a manageable exercise regime.

