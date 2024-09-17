Today's Al Roker's harsh comments about his past appearance leave fans saying the same thing

Al Roker's devoted fans have been defending his appearance after he made a remark about how he looked 29 years ago.

The Today Show star posted a before-and-after picture of himself and wife Deborah Roberts at the start of the week to mark their 29th wedding anniversary on September 16, commenting that he looked a little different back then.

He wrote in the caption: "When you see you what I looked like 29 years ago, it’s even more amazing @debrobertsabc married me. Here’s to a woman who has questionable taste and even more questionable eyesight."

Fans were quick to tell Al - who publicly documented his weight loss journey over a decade ago - not to be so unkind to himself, with one writing: "No body shaming Al!!! You are the same beautiful soul now as you were then!!!," while another wrote: "I’m sure Deborah would tell you that you were just as terrific then as you are now. Happy anniversary to you both."

A third added: "She married you for YOU!! The man you are inside and out! And 29 years later it’s still working! Happy Anniversary!" Deborah also commented, writing: "Stop that! Would do it all over again!"

Deborah shared her own tribute to her husband on her Instagram page, alongside a series of photos of them together, including on their wedding day.

She wrote: "How it began…how it is now. Still racing toward love and life with you @alroker and so delighted for every adventure. You bring the #joyHere’s to 29 more years. #happyanniversaryThanks @alberenfeld."

The happy couple met in 1990 at NBC and went on to welcome two children, Leila and Nick. Al is also father to daughter Courtney, who he shares with first wife Alice Bell.

The couple are as in love now as they were when they first met, and in 2021, they opened up about their relationship in People's Love Issue.

Deborah said of Al: "He does things like he sprinkles little love notes, little cards throughout my life."

She added that in the mornings "sometimes there's a little card next to the coffee maker that might say something encouraging or sweet or impish or fun. When I travel, I open my suitcase and I find one or two notes in there that he's slipped in, or in my purse. 'Have a great day. I'm thinking of you.'

"Or an Emily Dickinson sonnet or something. And I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh.' It just touches me. And he thinks that way all the time. He's a real romantic."