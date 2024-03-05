Celebrity Big Brother: How much are the stars getting paid?

Some huge names have headed into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the brand new ITV series. From TV icon Sharon Osbourne to music mogul Louis Walsh and Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, the 2024 line-up has not disappointed fans.

But with big names come hefty price tags. Keep reading to find out all we know about how much the celebrities take home for appearing on the show.

WATCH: Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith enters the Celebrity Big Brother house

While ITV hasn't revealed the official salaries for this year's line-up of celebs, the fee handed out to each contestant reportedly depends on their status and how much publicity they can bring to the show.

In the past, celebrities have raked in a huge amount of money, with film producer David Gest thought to have made £600,000 during his stay in the house in 2016, while media personality Katie Price reportedly received £500,000 for her stint in 2015.

© Getty Katie Price reportedly made £500,000 for her stint on the show

Meanwhile, controversial columnist and commentator Katie Hopkins is rumoured to have made £400,000 for her appearance in 2015.

As for this year's celebrities, so far only Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne's pay slips have been reported, with the pair both rumoured to be making a whopping £500,000. According to The Sun, Sharon is receiving the sum for just five days spent in the house.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock It's thought Sharon Osbourne is set to make £500,000 for five days spent in the house

But what about the winning celebrity? Unlike the non-celebrity version of the show, the winner doesn't take home a cash prize. Instead, the money goes to a charity of their choice.

Sharon and Louis are appearing on the programme alongside the likes of Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin, former This Morning host Fern Britton, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. See the full line-up here.

© Ray Burmiston Reality star Lauren Simon is taking part in this year's show

Who is the highest-paid celebrity on Celebrity Big Brother?

It's thought that R&B singer Ray J is the show's top earner, having walked away with an enormous amount of cash in 2017. The musician reportedly took home somewhere between 800K and £1 million for his seven-day appearance, which came to an end when he left the show after passing out over pain caused by a cracked tooth.

How much do Big Brother contestants get paid?

Unsurprisingly, the contestants who appear on Big Brother take home a much smaller amount than the housemates on the celebrity version.

© Ray Burmiston The 2024 line-up features David Potts, Fern Britton, Zeze Millz, Levi Roots, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Sharon Osbourne

The Big Brother cast reportedly earn just £50 a week on the show. However, the winner of the series walks away with a whopping £100,000 cash prize.

Celebrity Big Brother is shown on ITV1 and ITVX. The series continues on Tuesday 5 March at 9pm.