Channel 5's 'gripping' 4-part drama with 'intense twists and turns' gets first look

Channel 5 has shared a first look at its upcoming drama, Imposter, starring Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne, Waterloo Road's Kym Marsh and Dannii Minogue, who makes her return to acting for the first time in more than three decades. The upcoming series, titled Imposter, is currently being filmed in Melbourne, Australia and sees a bitter family feud spiral into betrayal and ultimately murder when a decades-old secret is brought to light.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abbey Allen can't wait for this one. She said: "I'm so excited to see Dannii Minogue return to screens after more than three decades away – what a treat! It's only fitting that one of Australia's biggest icons is heading up this twisted family drama, and with Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne and Coronation Street's Kym Marsh also on board, it's set to be unmissable."

© Channel 5 Jackie Woodburne, Kym Marsh and Dannii Minogue star in the series

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

What is Imposter about?

The four-part series, billed as a "gripping" drama, is set in a coastal Victorian town, where a bitter family feud has erupted. "Matriarch Helen refuses to sell her sprawling seaside hotel, despite pressure from her three adult children," reads the synopsis. "Little do they know, Helen is hiding a secret: a daughter she gave up for adoption decades ago. When Amanda suddenly appears, Helen welcomes her with open arms— but is Amanda who she says she is? The lucrative hotel is the ultimate prize, and a twisted scheme soon spirals into betrayal and ultimately, murder."

© Channel 5 Imposter sees a bitter family feud spiral into betrayal and ultimately murder

Teasing the drama, Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor at 5, said the series "promises to keep viewers gripped with its intense twists and turns", while sharing his delight over the "stellar cast", which includes "three hugely iconic female stars in the key roles in Jackie, Kym and Dannii".

Who else stars in Imposter?

Starring alongside Jackie Woodburne, Kym Marsh and Dannii Minogue in the series are Don Hany (The Survivors, Heartbeat), Jane Harber (In Limbo, The Moodys), Charlie Clausen (Prosper, Home and Away), Jackson Gallagher (Wentworth, Home and Away), Chi Nguyen (Class of ’07, Fisk), Kabir Singh (Plum, The Tourist) and newcomer Adeline Williams.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Dannii Minogue returns to acting for the first time in thirty years

When will Imposter be released?

A release date has yet to be announced, but given that filming is currently underway, viewers could be waiting a little while. The show will air on 5 in the UK and 10 in Australia.