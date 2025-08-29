SNL fans call for show's cancelation as fourth cast member is axed

Saturday Night Live fans are in a frenzy over the latest decision made by executives to fire cast member Heidi Gardner, who has been on the show since 2017. The 42-year-old was reportedly let go from SNL amid a major shake-up headed by creator Lorne Michaels, who shared that he planned to "reinvent" the variety show ahead of the 51st season. Supporters have taken to social media to share their anger, with one writing on X, "I think we should cancel SNL at this point, what's even the point since we're getting rid of so much talent already."

Shocking exit

Heidi joined the cast as a featured player in 2017 and was promoted to the main cast in 2019, before going on to become a certified star. She made a name for herself with her hilarious impressions, particularly of Reba McEntire, Mikey Madison and Kim Kardashian, and wrote countless sketches over her eight years on the series.

While she has not publicly commented on her unexpected exit, the TV star did open up on Craig Ferguson's Joy podcast in February about feeling fatigue after years on the hit show. "I will say the only thing that I've started to feel a little bit is just sketch fatigue, or idea fatigue," she said in the interview. "At this point, after doing Groundlings and SNL for so long, I'm like, 'I've written a lot of sketches.'"

Mass exodus

Fans also expressed their sadness over the firing of Michael Longfellow, who joined the cast in 2022 and quickly became a favorite. "Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was, but so it goes," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of snaps from his time there.

"It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there. Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesn't begin to cover it, but thank you."

© Getty Images Heidi joined the cast in 2017 and quickly became a fan-favorite

"I'll miss it all, but I'll miss the friends I made and seeing them every day the most," he continued. "Excited for the future and things to come. If you take anything away from my time on SNL let it be that smoking makes you skinny and popular, Jesus was Chinese, and if a tortoise ever gives you trouble just kill him tough guy. You won't."

© Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images She was on the show for eight years

His supporters took to the comment section to share their anger, with one writing, "Throwing away their best cast members I see," while another added, "This genuinely does not make sense, you were one of the best in the cast!! I hope you're about to become a megastar." Another chimed in, "Huge loss for SNL, you are amazing," while a fourth commented, "Oh I hate this."

Fans bite back

© Variety via Getty Images Michael's fans were devastated over the news that he was leaving the show

The move comes just days after Emil Wakim and Devon Walker also confirmed their exit from the show, as did writer Celeste Yim, leaving many confused as to why SNL would axe some of its best talent. Supporters shared their disbelief in the comment section on SNL's official Instagram page, with many calling for the show to be canceled altogether. What are y'all doing," wrote one, while another exclaimed, "Michael Longfellow is literally the best addition you all have had since Mikey Day. Fire whoever is making these ridiculous choices."

© Getty Images for the American Mu Emil, Devon and Michael all announced their exit from SNL

"WTF!!! Just cancel the show already!" said another, while a fourth commented, "Wow you ruined the show by getting rid of Emil and Michael. So long." Lorne recently spoke to Puck about the cast shake-up and was asked if he felt "pressure to reinvent this season". He responded, "Yeah, for sure. It'll be announced in a week or so."