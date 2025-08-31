Every King & Conqueror filming location revealed – including a Game of Thrones crossover

Another instalment of the BBC's eight-part historical drama King & Conqueror, starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is about to hit our screens. The historical retelling follows the real-life events of Harold Wessex and William, Duke of Normandy: two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings, one of the most prolific conflicts in British history. While the show charts the events that occurred in England and Normandy, you may be surprised to learn that many of the locations were actually filmed elsewhere.

If, like me, you've been transfixed every Sunday watching it all unfold, then you may also be wondering where the epic drama was filmed – so here's everything you need to know about where King & Conqueror was filmed, including a Game of Thrones crossover.

© BBC / CBS Studios The battle scene was filmed on a farm at Hvalfjörður Hvalfjörður, Iceland You may be surprised that the Battle of Hastings was actually filmed across the Norwegian Sea in Iceland. As William and Harold meet on the battlefield, the actors were actually filming on a farm at Hvalfjörður, which is about a 50-minute drive from Reykjavik. The epic fight scene saw more than 180 extras and at least 50 horses on set.

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Glymur Waterfall in western Iceland is the second highest waterfall in the country, with a drop of 196 meters Hvalfjörður is home to beautiful natural landscapes and scenery, including Glymur Waterfall – which is the country's second tallest waterfall after Morsárfoss – and Fossárrétt Waterfall. No doubt there will be many sightseers and hikers who will now want to explore the stunning scenery that's featured on camera!

© Helen Sloan/HBO Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones, which was also partly filmed in Iceland Iceland also served as a filming location for Game of Thrones, so with both Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who played Jaime Lannister in the HBO series) and parts of King & Conqueror returning to its dramatic landscapes, it's the perfect reunion!

© BBC / CBS Studios Heiðmörk Nature Reserve, Iceland Another location was the Heiðmörk Nature Reserve, which has open landscapes, forests and even lava fields that were featured in some of the historical battles and countryside scenes.

© BBC / CBS Studios The set was built near Reykjavík, Iceland Reykjavík, Iceland The capital city of Iceland was also home to some of the King & Conqueror scenes. Here, the production team combined man-made studio-built sets (including a Norman castle, villages and royal halls), with the natural areas surrounding the picturesque city to emulate the 11th century period.



© Lilja Jons/BBC James Norton immersed himself with the locals in Iceland, joining a local group of cold swimmers Speaking of life on set, James Norton, who plays Harold Wessex, said: "The weather was always a challenge. "It was impossible to predict what the weather was going to do and how to prepare for it – one day you'd need thermal pads underneath your armour, and the next you'd be desperate for a fan and cold patches on your neck. "I became a part of this community of cold swimmers in Reykjavik. They were hardcore, and I became friends with some of them. "Wherever you are in Iceland, you're always near a beach, pond, pool or somewhere to swim, so for me it was a dream."

© BBC / CBS Studios Filming took place between March and July 2024 When was King & Conqueror filmed? Filming for the BBC drama started in March 2024 and concluded in July 2024. Shooting over the summer months helped for scenes that required more natural light, especially when capturing broad, vast landscapes for those memorable – and muddy – fight scenes.

