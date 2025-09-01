King and Conqueror: "brutal' historical drama forced to make last-minute change after on-set injury

King and Conqueror delves into the "epic story of 1066, and the brutal battle for a kingdom." The series, which entered production last year, was shot in Iceland and required its leads, James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, to ride horseback and perform stunts. Unfortunately for James, however, the actor found himself dealing with a "painful" injury after falling off a horse during the shoot. "We had to open all the costumes on one side to be able to slide it over his broken arm,' costume designer Margrét Einarsdóttir told Tatler.

"That's not rocket science, really. But it was one of the hurdles. It's not like you can jump into the next shop and buy something. You just need to make it." While James's injury resulted in some last-minute changes for the wardrobe department, thankfully, the TV star had a "remarkably quick recovery" that "didn't affect shooting".

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / CBS Studios James Norton injured his shoulder after falling from a horse during production

James injured his shoulder and collarbone

Speaking with The Times, James recalled: "In some of the battle scenes in the latter half of the shoot, I'm yelping very loudly and the yelps are pretty authentic. "I fell off a horse and I landed on my shoulder. Actually, it was a remarkably quick recovery, and it didn't affect shooting. Luckily, we dealt with it.

© BBC / CBS Studios Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and James Norton as William of Normandy and Harold of Wessex

"The collarbone recovers very quickly. It was just quite painful," he continued. "I was doing all my own stunts, but I had an amazing stunt double who I was in the hospital with. There was a moment where we said, 'We're [expletive]. Are you going to call [executive producer] Kitty [Kaletsky], or am I?'"

What is King and Conqueror about?

With James healing at a swift pace, King and Conqueror was ultimately able to continue filming, leading to its debut on BBC iPlayer last month. An official synopsis for the eight-part drama reads: "King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

Fans have shared their verdict on the series

Following the show's premiere in August, fans have already given their verdict on Instagram, and so far, the reviews have been mixed. "I loved it so much!! An incredible series!! Congratulations to everyone involved," wrote one. "It is absolutely insane. Loved it. The acting is superb. I cried so much," added another.

Meanwhile, a third mused: "Quite enjoyable, but the historical accuracy is a bit off." The show's "horrendous" sound quality has also been flagged by multiple viewers on social media, with many using subtitles to better understand the dialogue.

James portrays Harold of Wessex, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau inhabits his great adversary, William of Normandy. Rounding out the cast, Emily Beecham, Clémence Poésy, Eddie Marsan and Juliet Stevenson also star.