King and Conqueror viewers complain about 'annoying' aspect of new historical drama

Viewers who tuned into the opening episode of the BBC's new historical drama, King and Conqueror, have complained about the "horrendous" sound quality of the show. The new eight-part series, which stars Happy Valley's James Norton and Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, follows the clash between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy as they fought for England's crown in the Battle of Hastings in 1066, a historic moment that defined the future of a country for thousands of years.

Taking to social media, viewers complained about the sound, with many having to watch the episode with subtitles as a result. One person wrote on X: "When will we get drama that we can understand the dialogue without turning the sound up and putting subtitles on? #KingAndConqueror," while another added: "Am resorting to subtitles. I can't hear the dialogue either. So annoying."

© BBC/Rabbit Track Pictures/RVK Studios/The Development Company/Shepherd Content/CBS Studios/Lilja Jóns James Norton stars as Harold of Wessex in King & Conqueror

A third viewer asked, "Is it my TV, or is the sound quality horrendous? Too quiet when dialogue and then bloody loud during action scenes. Remote control working overtime #KingAndConqueror. " Another said they were "constantly" having to adjust the volume, writing, "Anyone else finding the audio a bit hit and miss? I'm constantly having to alter the volume."

However, not all viewers were bothered by the quality of sound and praised Sunday night's premiere as "amazing" and "excellent". One fan wrote on X: "Wow #KingAndConqueror. Amazing first episode," while another viewer also enjoyed the episode and commented on the impressive cast, which also features Clémence Poésy and Emily Beecham. They remarked: "Watching an excellent historical drama on @BBCiPlayer #kingandconqueror. Such a great cast!"

What is King and Conqueror about?

The official BBC synopsis reads: "King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea. Harold of Wessex (James Norton) and William of Normandy (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

© BBC / CBS Studios Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays William of Normandy in the 1066 drama

Why I'll be watching the series

© Lilja Jons/BBC The series follows the battle for the throne in 1066

As a huge Game of Thrones fan, I found that the new historical drama filled the gap left by the fantasy epic. Just like the HBO series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, King and Conqueror delivers on the action front, offering plenty of blood and gore, while also emphasising the human cost of power by delving into Harold and William's family lives and respective marriages to wives, Edith and Matilda, adding emotional depth to the story. Plus, the casting is brilliant and Eddie Marsan delivers a stand-out performance as mummy's boy King Edward.