James Norton's new 8-part drama with Death in Paradise and The Diplomat actors looks unmissable

The BBC has dropped a set of new images ahead of the release of its upcoming historical drama, King & Conqueror, starring James Norton.

The Happy Valley star leads the cast as future King of England Harold, Earl of Wessex, while Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays his on-screen adversary, William, Duke of Normandy, in the epic period piece.

© BBC / CBS Studios James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lead the cast

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "Despite studying history at school, King & Conqueror feels like the perfect way to brush up on my English knowledge. And with the incredible James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (aka Jaime Lannister) leading the charge, I can’t wait to be swept up in this epic retelling."

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know, plus get a glimpse at the new images.

WATCH: The trailer for King & Conqueror

What to expect from the show

According to the synopsis, the series tells "the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea".

© Lilja Jons/BBC James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex and Indy Lewis as Margaret in King & Conqueror

It continues: "Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

Who stars in King & Conqueror?

James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lead a seriously impressive cast, which includes Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck, Clémence Poésy as Matilda, Eddie Marsan as King Edward, Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma, Luther Ford as Tostig, Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild and Indy Lewis as Margaret.

© Lilja Jons/BBC Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild

The series also stars Clare Holman (The Diplomat) as Gytha, Elander Moore (KAOS) as Morcar, Geoff Bell (Death in Paradise) as Godwin, Jean-Marc Barr (Bad Banks) as King Henry and Elliott Cowan (Death in Paradise) as Sweyn.

Rounding out the cast are Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward, Oliver Masucci as Baldwin, Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas, Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern, Ines Asserson as Judith, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada and Léo Legrand as Odo.

© Lilja Jons/BBC Eddie Marsan as King Edward

When will King & Conqueror be released?

All eight episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 24 August, with the first episode airing on BBC One that evening.