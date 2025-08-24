The true story behind BBC's latest historical drama King & Conqueror
King & Conqueror stars Happy Valley's James Norton and Game of Thrones's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy – two men who were destined to meet at a battle that would be remembered for centuries
Many fans (including the TV team here at HELLO!) will have had the BBC's latest historical drama, King & Conqueror, marked in the diaries for a while now. Starring Happy Valley's James Norton and Game of Thrones's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the eight-part series charts the journey of Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy – two men destined to meet in one of the most prolific moments in history: the Battle of Hastings in 1066. But for viewers tuning in for its TV release on Sunday, many may be wondering what the true story behind it all is. Read on to get all the details…
James Norton plays Harold, Earl of Wessex
The true story behind King & Conqueror
The dramatisation charts the real-life events leading up to the Battle of Hastings – one of the most famous events in British history. The story begins in January 1066, when the King of England, Edward the Confessor, died without an heir. After a round of claims to the throne, Harold Godwinson, Earl of Wessex, was crowned king.
However, Harold's reign wasn't smooth sailing. William, Duke of Normandy, disputed the succession, claiming Edward had promised him the throne. Harold also faced challenges from his estranged brother, Tostig, and the Norwegian king Harald Hardrada. After defeating the Norwegian forces (led by Tostig and Harald) at the Battle of Stamford Bridge on 25 September, Harold had little time to recover, as William was amassing forces in Pevensey near Hastings, Sussex, ready to confront him.
The battle is said to have lasted from 9am to dusk
The Battle of Hastings
On 14 October 1066, two opposing forces finally met: Harold and his Englishmen versus William and his army of Normans, Bretons and Flemish soldiers. In a battle that's been estimated to have lasted from 9 am to dusk, William's attempts to break the English line remained unsuccessful.
In a tactic that would turn the tide of the conflict, the Normans feigned retreat, pretending to run away in panic before turning on their pursuers. This particular scheme turned out to be just what was needed to take the lead, and upon Harold's death, many English troops retreated in defeat. After declaring victory, William marched to London, where he was later crowned king at Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day 1066.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (left) plays William, the eventual victor of the throne
The aftermath of battle
Facing rebellion and resistance, William used the Norman Conquest to cement his rule over England, formally ending Anglo-Saxon rule. While casualty figures remain uncertain, historians estimate that around 6,000 soldiers were killed.
James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bring the historical figures to life
Were Harold and William ever friends?
While the BBC series explores Harold and William's personal and political lives, it also delves into their interactions before the battle. "We know they became friends," James Norton told the BBC. "They were kindred spirits in this new generation of leaders in Europe, and the fact that they fought alongside each other, brothers in arms, in Normandy, gives us a lot in terms of how close they had become, and then how this reversed by the time they got to the Battle of Hastings."
However, historian Richard Huscroft told the Daily Mail: "I wouldn't say they were ever friends. They probably only met once before 1066, when Harold visited Normandy." This visit likely occurred when Harold was shipwrecked on the coast, and William, upon taking him in, reportedly got Harold to swear an oath to support William's claim to the English throne.
You may also like
The battle marked the birth of Britain
The Battle of Hastings' relevance today
When asked why the event remains significant, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told the BBC: "It’s the birth of England, of the current English monarchy. William the Conqueror is the 26th great-grandfather of King Charles III. He transformed England and his marks are seen everywhere to this day."
The series tells the true story like never before
Why I'll be watching
From alliances to betrayals, King & Conqueror brings 1066 to life like never before – and it's a journey viewers definitely won't want to miss. As HELLO!'s TV Writer, I've had James Norton's muddy face imprinted on my watchlist ever since it was announced, and I can't wait to tune in to see how the gritty true story unfolds on screen.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases