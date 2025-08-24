The true story behind BBC's latest historical drama King & Conqueror

James Norton plays Harold, Earl of Wessex

The dramatisation charts the real-life events leading up to the Battle of Hastings – one of the most famous events in British history. The story begins in January 1066, when the King of England, Edward the Confessor, died without an heir. After a round of claims to the throne, Harold Godwinson, Earl of Wessex, was crowned king.

However, Harold's reign wasn't smooth sailing. William, Duke of Normandy, disputed the succession, claiming Edward had promised him the throne. Harold also faced challenges from his estranged brother, Tostig, and the Norwegian king Harald Hardrada. After defeating the Norwegian forces (led by Tostig and Harald) at the Battle of Stamford Bridge on 25 September, Harold had little time to recover, as William was amassing forces in Pevensey near Hastings, Sussex, ready to confront him.