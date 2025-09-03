Al Roker hints at TODAY host switch up: 'We all come and go'

Al Roker has opened up about his three decades at the helm of the TODAY Show. The meteorologist initially stepped in to replace Willard Scott as the weather anchor on NBC's morning show. During an interview with TV Insider, the 71-year-old reflected on his career and shared candid thoughts about the future of the hosts anchoring TODAY. "We all come and go on the show," he shared. "We are temporary custodians of the show. To be part of it, it’s really a privilege and honor.

He continued: "I don’t mean this to sound corny. I filled in on the show when Bryant [Gumble] and Jane [Pauley] were doing the show. I take a particular pride in that I have some DNA from the past, but I’m still part of the present. It’s fun." Al was also asked about his thoughts on the show's longevity and where TODAY is headed in the future.

"Listen, if I knew that, I wouldn’t need this job," he admitted. "That said, I think what is interesting is when you look at all these streaming platforms what is the common denominator they’ve discovered? It’s funny they’ve made these new discoveries like, “Oh my gosh, people want to gather around and watch live television together. Unbelievable!” Who would have thought that? Oh my gosh!"

Al explained that TODAY's appeal lies in its history and community. "Well, that is what the TODAY Show is. It’s a shared experience," he said. "The TODAY Show has been one of the early adapters of going to where the audience is. So, yes, we are on all these social platforms, but I still get young people coming up to tell me they watch TODAY with their grandparents or watched me with their parents."

He continued: "There is a community that the TODAY Show has created over the now 73 or so years." NBC went on to explain that the show’s multigenerational cast and its core focus on sharing people’s stories are what have kept viewers engaged. "That’s the greatness in it. There is always this perception that people will only watch people they are like," he said.

"The only people who believe that generally are the people who program television….I think at the end of the day people watch television for stories and people. I think for TODAY, at the very basis of our existence is to tell people the story. Whether it’s about their finances or health or environment, whatever. That’s what we do. Take people places they may not normally go."

Al explained how despite the changing social media landscape, TODAY has retained a loyal fanbase. "Here is the beauty of it. Everyone talks about the sophistication of this or that. They talk about interactive television or things like TikTok. To this day, you watch our show, what do you see? People holding signs for folks back home. There is something communal about being able to hold a sign that says, “Hi mom,” and the folks back home can see it. It’s a pretty simple formula that has worked for so long. We’re not reinventing the wheel, but it works," he added.