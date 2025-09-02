TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager tease new TV show

During a recent episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager let slip that they're planning to star in a new TV show. The NBC co-stars shared their hopes of teaming up with Family Feud for a TODAY Show special that would pit the entire cast against Good Morning America in a friendly showdown. "Why has the TODAY Show not done Family Feud?" asked Savannah. " I don't know, that'd be the best. Us a little TODAY Show family," replied Jenna.

Savannah cheekily admitted that she’s eager to go head-to-head with GMA in the special episode. "And then we could get like GMA," she said. "I love that so much. We would kill. Here's the thing, I'm competitive," explained Jenna. The 43-year-old confessed that game shows tend to bring out her competitive streak. "As you know. But I'm only competitive in those types of things that don't really translate to real life. You know? Like game shows. Because most of us can't just go play a game show on a Tuesday. But on this show, we can," she shared.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager teased a new show

The NBC news anchor agreed with her co-star and explained how she enjoys the games they play on Jenna's eponymous show. "You can. And when we do, sometimes we'll do a game either as partners or competitors on your show. I love a game show. I like to get competitive for that," said Savannah.

The pair then jokingly urged Family Feud to "call us", adding that "the whole cast is available". "You know everybody brings different strengths," said Savannah. "We would win. We would kill, sorry GMA," added Jenna.

© Getty Images The co-hosts admitted that they are both competitive

Savannah and Jenna's friendship

Despite sharing a close bond, Jenna admitted that she still holds a grudge against the news anchor during an episode of the show in August. Calling out Savannah, Jenna said: "She claims we weren't friends," to which an exasperated Savannah replied: "No, we were friends, but it was a small wedding – we can't do this again." Savannah then admitted that while she and Jenna have had their "beefs" over the years, they are closer than ever now.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna and Savannah are now close friends

"Listen, if we were married today," Savannah said, "We would be each other's bridesmaids."

"We did know each other, but we didn't know each other well," Savannah shared in 2019 of the situation. "If I'd have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn't know that."

Savannah did in fact attend Jenna's wedding to Henry Hager in 2008. However, the star was present to cover the day for NBC rather than a guest.