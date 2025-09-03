Fans already 'obsessed' with Netflix's new rom-com after first look at 'perfect' cast

Netflix has unveiled a first look at its upcoming rom-com, People We Meet on Vacation, and fans are already swooning over the "perfect" cast. Based on the bestselling 2021 romance novel by Emily Henry, the film adaptation follows Poppy and Alex, two people who seem to have nothing in common due to their polar-opposite personalities, yet are best friends. Starring Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as Poppy and Alex, the adaptation brings Henry's highest-selling book to life. The novel debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list and has since sold over 2 million copies in the US.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor and self-confessed "romance fan" Nicky Morris said: "I couldn't be more excited for Netflix's adaptation of Emily Henry's friends-to-lovers story. Plus, the casting is great. I can already feel the undeniable chemistry between Tom Blyth and Emily Bader!"

© Courtesy of Netflix Fans react to the first-look pictures Fans wasted no time taking to social media to express their excitement about the sneak-peek pictures shared on Instagram, which show Emily Bader and Tom Blyth enjoying a trip abroad. "This is perfect casting. Oh, I'm obsessed," wrote one person, while another added: "Not releasing this in summer is CRIMINAL but whoever did the casting did the lord's work for book girlies." Meanwhile, others wrote: "I'm already OBSESSED" and "You can legit feel the chemistry from these pictures! Can't wait to go on vacation with Poppy and Alex in January."

© Michele K. Short/Netflix What to expect from People We Meet on Vacation The film follows two best friends: the "free-spirited" Poppy and the "routine-loving" Alex. The official synopsis continues: "Poppy and Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. "The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else – could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

© Daniel Escale/Netflix Who stars in People We Meet on Vacation Bringing Alex and Poppy to life are Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane).

© Daniel Escale/Netflix They're joined by Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, upcoming third season of The White Lotus), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, Love at First Sight), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Lukas Gage (You, Dead Boy Detectives) and Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why). Rounding out the exciting cast are Tommy Do (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Hacks), Alice Lee (The Union, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller's Day Off) and Molly Shannon (Private Life, The White Lotus).

What have the creatives said? Speaking to Netflix's Tudum ahead of the release, the book's author, Emily Henry, shared her excitement: "I've been kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters. "I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don't even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex."

© Michele K. Short/Netflix Commenting on her two leads, Emily and Tom, she continued: "I watched their chemistry read four times in 12 hours, and I loved it more every single time. The very first time I was laughing out loud, and I got so emotional by the end."

People We Meet on Vacation is set to premiere on Netflix on 9 January 2026.