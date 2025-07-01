Netflix announces release date for Emily Henry adaptation but it's left fans very 'confused'

Netflix has announced the release date for their upcoming adaptation of Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation, and it's left viewers very confused.

"On vacation, you can be anyone you want. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, starring @emily_bader and @tomblyth, premieres January 9," Netflix shared on social media, alongside an audio clip of Emily Bader and Tom Blyth talking about vacations.

"Netflix said Emily Henry summer starts January," commented one fan as another quipped: "FINALLY but let's be honest January is a very confusing release time."

"January 9th is going to be the start of my summer break" joked one follower, as one excited Emily Henry fan added: "Only sad that it’s the QUINTESSENTIAL summer read and we are getting it in the middle of WINTER."

In the People We Meet On Vacation, Poppy and Alex are two very different friends who live very different lives but come together for one week every year for a summer vacation.

But "the careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

My Lady Jane star Emily will take on the role of Poppy and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tom will star as Alex.

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader, pictured here as Lady Jane Grey, will play Poppy

Yulin Kuang and Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo have adapted the novel for the streaming service, and Brett Haley will direct.

Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck, Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount and Jameela Jamil all also star.

The 2021 book is one of six romance novels written by the author. It is also the first to go into production, with Emily and Tom cast in summer 2024.

© Lionsgate Tom Blyth (left) as Coriolanus Snow, the future President of Panem in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

"I have been like kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters, and I just truly could not feel any more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don't even know about the book are going to completely, completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex, with you guys playing them," the author told the pair on Zoom as they were given the news.

The book cuts back and forth in time, revealing that an incident on their last trip has led to the pair not speaking in years. Poppy finally reaches out to Alex to ask him to go on one final trip with her, leading to the pair being forced to break their silence and tell each other their truth.

Cover of People We Meet On Vacation

Henry has penned five other novels including 2020’s Beach Read, 2022’s Book Lovers, 2023’s Happy Place and 2024’s Funny Storym and Great Big Beautiful Life which was released earlier in 2025.

Netflix also optioned her 2023 book Happy Place to be adapted as a TV series, while Yulin Kuang will also adapt Beach Read for 20th Century Studios. Rights for Book Lovers (2022) and Funny Story (2024) have also both been purchased by production companies.