Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale reveals 'shock' pregnancy - and fans quickly react

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is the very last film in the epic period drama series, and fans are waiting with bated breath for it to arrive on the big screen in the autumn. We're counting down the days!

On Friday, the official Instagram account revealed a plethora of stunning new images taken from the film, featuring all the characters in their finery, and it made us all even more excited for the impending storylines.

The caption read: "Familiar faces, shocking revelations, and the finale we’ve all been waiting for. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is only in theaters September 12."

Scrolling through the snaps, we came across a couple shots of John and Anna Bates, played by Brendon Coyle and Joanne Froggatt. Anna, who plays Lady Mary's faithful maid, has a rounded bump and is clearly pregnant! The fictional couple, who are hugely popular with viewers, already have a son, but it appears that the pair are adding to their family with a brother or sister for John Bates Jnr in the new film.

© Universal Pictures UK Fans can't wait for the last film in the Downton Abbey series to hit cinemas

Fans quickly took to the comments section to discuss the impending arrival. One user penned: "ANNA’S PREGNANT AGAIN?!" Another added: "So Anna & bates are pregnant again, yay !!" and a third quipped: "Anna is pregnant again?!"

© Instagram Joanne was pregnant when filming for the movie took place

Joanne Froggatt's pregnancy

Joanne gave birth in September 2024, and her own pregnancy tied in with her character's. In April, the Mobland star appeared on New York Live and revealed: "I'm really happy with where Anna Bates ends up. I mean, I kind of wrote my own storyline because I was heavily pregnant, so Anna had to be heavily pregnant, so there we go."

© Getty Joanne proudly cradling her bump in 2024

Joanne has been a huge part of Downton Abbey since it hit TV screens in 2010. The former Coronation Street actress has dropped a few details about The Grand Finale in recent months. Telling The Metro, the 44-year-old said: "We come to the core of the family and the servants, what the future will be, and looking back at where the family has got to now. It's a beautiful full-circle moment that comes at the end."