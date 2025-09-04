Wuthering Heights is on its way – this is why I'm counting down the days

Ring the alarm! The trailer for Emerald Fennell's highly anticipated Wuthering Heights adaptation has just dropped – and if you're not already counting down the days, you will be after hearing why this new take on the classic novel is set to be unforgettable. Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 masterpiece, which explores love, revenge and social class, the new film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Cathy and Heathcliff – and judging by the teaser, it looks set to be an absolute corker.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Wuthering Heights is one of my favourite novels of all time, so when I heard that Emerald Fennell, one of my favourite directors, was going to be adapting it for the big screen, I was over the moon. I’ll be interested to see how Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bring two of literature’s most famous lovers, Cathy and Heathcliffe, to life."

The stellar cast

Promising Young Woman and Saltburn creator Emerald Fennell sure knows how to create an iconic ensemble, and I'm already convinced by the seductive stares protruding from both Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in the teaser. The stellar cast also includes Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Shazad Latif, Owen Cooper and Charlotte Mellington, all of whom promise to bring a fresh, unforgettable twist to the story's beloved characters.

Charli XCX

As if this adaptation hadn't already been garnering major pop-culture hype, the fact that it features original songs by Charli XCX is reason alone to tune in. I can't wait to see how her signature sound fuses with Brontë's gothic themes – it's another stroke of genius by Emerald!

A modern, seductive twist

While taking inspiration from Brontë's story, this adaptation looks like a much darker, more erotic take on the intense passions and relationships defined in the original text. Jacob's line, "You want me to stop?" is giving me Bridgerton flashbacks – and I'm very here for it.