Emerald Fennell and Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights release date is sooner than expected

Fans of Gothic romance have a reason to celebrate. Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights will hit screens on Valentine's Day 2026.

The highly anticipated film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Warner Brothers confirmed the release date in a surprise announcement on Friday.

A powerhouse team

© Getty Emerald Fennell will be directing Wuthering Heights

Emerald, best known for her Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, is teaming up once again with Margot's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. This marks Emerald's third feature film, following her critically acclaimed Saltburn.

The director previously worked with Jacob on Saltburn, a collaboration that cemented their creative chemistry. Now, he takes on one of English literature's most iconic roles in Wuthering Heights.

A dark romance for Valentine's Day

© John Salangsang/Golden Globes 20 Margot Robbie will star in Wuthering Heights

Valentine's Day might seem like an unusual choice for a story as haunting as Wuthering Heights. But for Emerald, the timing highlights the passionate and obsessive love at the heart of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel.

The story, set on the Yorkshire moors, explores the tumultuous relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff. Their love is as destructive as it is enduring, making it a perfect fit for Emerald's Gothic sensibilities.

A passion for the Gothic

© Getty Images Jacob will be playing Heathcliff in the movie

Emerald has long expressed her love for Gothic literature and its unique ability to blend beauty with terror. In a column for the Los Angeles Times earlier this year, she wrote: "I've always been obsessed with the Gothic. It's a genre where comedy and horror, revulsion and desire, sex and death are forever entwined."

The director's passion for the genre shines through in her previous work, and fans are eager to see her bring that same energy to Wuthering Heights.

A modern take on a classic

© Anadolu Agency, Getty Emerald's Wuthering Heights will be a moderna take on the classic

With the Call The Midwife star at the helm, viewers can expect a fresh and daring interpretation of Brontë's novel. The director teased the film's tone with a graphic featuring the famous line: "Be with me always, take any form, drive me mad."

The casting of Margot and Jacob suggests a modern yet faithful retelling. Both actors are known for their ability to tackle complex and emotionally charged roles.

Building anticipation

© Variety Margot Robbie welcomed her baby boy on October 17, 2024

The announcement has sent excitement rippling through fans of the novel and the stars. Social media lit up after Warner Brothers posted a graphic confirming the release date.

LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced hits like Barbie and Promising Young Woman, is already building buzz for the film. With their track record, Wuthering Heights is poised to be a major cinematic event.

Emerald's rising star

© Jon Kopaloff Emerald Fennell's star is rising

Emerald's career has skyrocketed since her Oscar win for Promising Young Woman. The writer-director has a knack for tackling dark, provocative themes with sharp humour and emotional depth.

Her recent film Saltburn has already earned critical acclaim, and Wuthering Heights promises to continue her streak of compelling storytelling.