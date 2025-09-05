Kurt Russell to reunite with former co-star in highly anticipated Yellowstone spin-off

Kurt Russell will reunite with his Tequila Sunrise co-star, Michelle Pfeiffer, in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison. According to Deadline, the actor will take on an unknown role after signing on as a series regular. Currently, a release date for the series has yet to be announced; however, it has been confirmed that The Madison will take place in the present day, acting as a sequel to the flagship Yellowstone, which concluded earlier this year. Unlike its predecessor, however, the show will focus on a New York family who relocates to the Madison River Valley of central Montana.

© Getty Images Kurt Russell will appear as a series regular in an unnamed role

Kurt Russell is joining an A-list cast in The Madison

Joining an A-list cast, Kurt will appear alongside several Hollywood heavyweights, including Michelle, who will serve as an executive producer while leading the series as Stacy Clyburn. Following her casting in 2024, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, said: "Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace.

"She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."

© Getty Images Michelle Pfeiffer will executive produce and star in the series

Little is known about the character of Stacy, aside from the fact that she is a mother of two who moves to Montana. Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett, known for their respective roles in A Man Called Otto and Firefly Lane, will appear as Stacy's daughters, Abigail Reese and Paige McIntosh, in the series. Meanwhile, Patrick J. Adams will feature as Stacy's son-in-law and Paige's investment banker husband, Russell.

Amiah Miller, Matthew Fox, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers will also appear. As for the plot, The Madison has been described as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection." A release date has yet to be determined.

The Madison has entered production

Speaking about the series, which has entered production, actress Amiah Miller told MovieWeb: "It's a really special project, and I'm so grateful. It was such a dream come true. I've always wanted to work with Taylor Sheridan. I met him at the screen test.

"And you know, I fought for the role, and I booked it, and yeah, it's going really well. And we're filming right now in Montana, and I had never been there before. It's so beautiful, and everyone is so lovely... You're really gonna like the show."

© Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network Suits favourite Patrick J. Adams has been cast as Russell McIntosh

Echoing this sentiment, Patrick J. Adams told TV Insider: "I wish I could say anything about it, but I feel the minute I say a word, someone will bust through this window and shut me down. I will just say I'm having an incredible time. I feel very lucky to be in this universe to be working with these people."

A newcomer in the Yellowstone universe, The Madison was greenlit after the success of Yellowstone and its respective prequels, 1883 and 1923. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has confirmed that 1944 – another prequel in the Dutton Saga – and two other sequels, Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes, and The Dutton Ranch, focused on the lives of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) are in development.