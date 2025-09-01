Yellowstone star reveals 'aggressive' interaction with fan

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser recently shared a wild encounter with a group of fans – one that got a bit too close for comfort. During a recent Arlington, Texas tasting for his brand Lazy K Bar Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the 50-year-old recalled the incident in a chat with Page Six. "I’ve had some old women grab my [expletive]," he shared. "It’s been a little bit… a little bit strange." Cole continued: "But for the most part of it, everyone’s been very respectful, but I think when the older ladies get a few drinks in them, they get a little aggressive."

Cole portrayed Rip Wheeler in the hit Paramount+'s show and has since begun filming for the unnamed spinoff in North Texas. The star's Yellowstone co-star, Kelly Reilly, along with Annette Bening, will be joining him in the new series. Cole also shared an insight into his relationship with Kelly away from the screen. "The love that they have for each other. The amount of just loyalty, the honor, the friendship they have on camera – and I have that with Kelly, as well," he said.

© Getty Images Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, and Cole Hauser

"She’s an amazing woman, more importantly than a great actress, and we’ve just had a blast playing these two characters and really pushing the envelope as far as creativity together." Cole continued: "So, I’m just proud of that relationship with her."

Away from the spotlight, the star has been married to his wife, Cynthia Daniel, since 2006. The couple share three kids – sons Ryland and Colt and daughter Steely Rose. "I am pretty good about compartmentalizing working and family. They are two of my biggest passions," he told The Havok Journal in 2022.

© Courtesy E/Shutterstock The actor opened up about a fan experience

"I am not the kind of guy who forgets about them. I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together. I am good about making time for the whole family."

© Taylor Hill Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel

Career away from acting

© Getty Images Cole Hauser has a whisky brand

Aside from his acting career, Cole is passionate about his bourbon brand. "I think celebrities typically – not all of them – they will put their face on a brand, whether it’s vodka or tequila or bourbon, and there’s no real history," he shared. "So this has tremendous history and also, more importantly, I spent a lot of time kind of finessing the juice that’s in the bottle."

"I spent a lot of time with the bourbon maker to make sure that I liked it the way I wanted it," he added.