Gregg Wallace and John Torode's Masterchef replacements confirmed

After months of controversy regarding former hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode, the BBC has confirmed who will be stepping in to replace the hosts for Masterchef: The Professionals. The broadcaster revealed it will be Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt who will judge the contestants, presenting the show alongside Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

The news was announced on the official X account for the programme, accompanied by a promotional photo of the new trio, welcoming Matt "into the Masterchef family," the caption read. "We’re delighted to announce that @matt_tebbutt is joining @marcuswareing and Monica Galetti as a judge on the next series of #MasterChefTheProfessionals. Welcome to the #MasterChefUK family, Matt," the message read in full.

"It’s an absolute honour to be working alongside these two titans of the food world," Matt told the BBC. "Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition!"

Monica said, "I'm really looking forward to working with Matt and his experience, both on screen and in the industry, speaks for itself. This show is all about showcasing and celebrating the best up and coming talent emerging from our country’s professional kitchens and Matt, Monica and I will be expecting the highest standards from our chefs this year. I can’t wait for what will be a fantastic next series."

Meanwhile, Galetti said, "To have Matt join us is really exciting. Seeing what skills our contestants showcase and tasting their culinary creations is always a delight - Marcus and I look forward to welcoming Matt to the MasterChef studios and discovering our next champion."

The news comes after the independent review of John and Gregg, who were removed from the show after the investigation.

The findings revealed that 45 of the 83 allegations against Gregg were substantiated. The investigation also upheld a separate complaint involving "offensive racist language" allegedly used by John – who has since stated he has "no recollection" of the incident.

Fan reactions

Fans of the show - which won the Guinness World Record for the most successful cookery television format in 2017 - were quick to weigh in on the news.

"What a signing, a real wealth of knowledge and experience added to an already outstanding pairing," one person wrote. A second added: "Sounds great, love Marcus and Monica." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Awesome - really looking forward to this trio."