Gregg Wallace returns to TV for first time since exiting MasterChef following 'sexual misconduct' allegations

Gregg Wallace, 60, has made his first TV appearance since stepping down from MasterChef following allegations of sexual misconduct. The former presenter appeared in a rerun of Beast from the East: The Big Freeze of 2018 on Channel 5.

The 90-minute documentary, which first aired in 2023, revisited the Siberian storm that brought freezing temperatures and chaos to Britain. Wallace appeared alongside Countryfile's Adam Henson and meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker, sharing his experiences of the extreme weather.

Wallace reflects on the storm

Gregg shared anecdotes about being "snowed out" of his home in Kent during the storm. Laughing, he revealed: "I had to go shopping for underwear and clean shirts and spent seven or eight nights in a hotel room."

The former greengrocer also expressed delight in learning that sales of crumpets and tinned soup soared during the storm: "They are both outstanding products." He praised the community spirit during the challenging period, adding: "At our core, we are good people."

Controversy and investigation

Wallace's return comes amid an ongoing BBC investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. The claims include inappropriate comments, touching, and behaviour dating back to his time on shows like Eat Well for Less.

One woman, known as Lisa, alleged an incident occurred in 2015 during filming in a supermarket. "He brushed past me at the checkout, touched my bum, and laughed," she told the BBC. Another woman, identified as Sarah, alleged inappropriate behaviour during a 2022 event, claiming Wallace put his arm around her and made suggestive remarks.

Wallace has denied all allegations, with his lawyers stating: "It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."

Controversial comments and apology

Gregg initially faced backlash for remarks on social media, suggesting the allegations came from "middle-class women of a certain age." High-profile figures, including Ulrika Jonsson and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, condemned his comments. Wallace later apologised, saying: "I wasn't in a good headspace. I've been under a huge amount of stress."

Grace Dent to replace Wallace on MasterChef

While the investigation continues, food critic Grace Dent, 51, will replace Wallace on MasterChef. Dent, a familiar face on the show, is set to judge the upcoming 20th series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Dent previously appeared as a guest and contestant on MasterChef: Battle of the Critics in 2022. Fans of the show have expressed support for her appointment as a fresh addition to the judging panel.